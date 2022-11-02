Infinix Zero 8i Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan & big screen display
The Zero 8i was released by Infinix. a low-cost phone with good specifications. Pakistanis adore phones with huge screens. A 6.89′′ HD+ IPS screen is available on the new Infinix Zero 8i.
It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and is reasonably priced. The upper left corner of the screen on Infinix’s Zero 8i, which houses the selfie camera, has two punch holes.
Advertising items have small screen frames. The 48MP Quad camera system in the Infinix Zero 8i includes an AI lens, an 8MP primary camera, and two 2MP cameras.
A MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable internal memory are all features of the Infinix Zero 8i.
The 4500mAh battery in the Infinix 8i has 33W rapid charging and is charged via Type C. The smartphone’s operating system is Android 10 OS, and its shell is Infinix Zero 8i’s Color OS 7.2.
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|Dimensions
|168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07mm
|Weight
|205 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-Core (2 x 2.05 GHz A76 + 6 x 2.0GHz A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 16 MP + 8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|Standby
|up to 26 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 31 hrs
|– Fast battery charging 33W
