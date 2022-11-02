Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Zero 8i Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Zero 8i Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Advertisement
  • Infinix Zero 8i Price in Pakistan and features.

The Zero 8i was released by Infinix. a low-cost phone with good specifications. Pakistanis adore phones with huge screens. A 6.89′′ HD+ IPS screen is available on the new Infinix Zero 8i.

It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and is reasonably priced. The upper left corner of the screen on Infinix’s Zero 8i, which houses the selfie camera, has two punch holes.

Advertisement

Advertising items have small screen frames. The 48MP Quad camera system in the Infinix Zero 8i includes an AI lens, an 8MP primary camera, and two 2MP cameras.

A MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable internal memory are all features of the Infinix Zero 8i.

The 4500mAh battery in the Infinix 8i has 33W rapid charging and is charged via Type C. The smartphone’s operating system is Android 10 OS, and its shell is Infinix Zero 8i’s Color OS 7.2.

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Zero 8i Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
Dimensions168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-Core (2 x 2.05 GHz A76 + 6 x 2.0GHz A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~392 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 16 MP + 8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
Standbyup to 26 hrs
Talktimeup to 31 hrs
– Fast battery charging 33W

Also Read

Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan & big screen display
Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan & big screen display

The Infinix Smart 6 HD will boast a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story