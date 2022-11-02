Infinix Zero 8i Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i Price in Pakistan and features.

The Zero 8i was released by Infinix. a low-cost phone with good specifications. Pakistanis adore phones with huge screens. A 6.89′′ HD+ IPS screen is available on the new Infinix Zero 8i.

It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and is reasonably priced. The upper left corner of the screen on Infinix’s Zero 8i, which houses the selfie camera, has two punch holes.

Advertising items have small screen frames. The 48MP Quad camera system in the Infinix Zero 8i includes an AI lens, an 8MP primary camera, and two 2MP cameras.

A MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable internal memory are all features of the Infinix Zero 8i.

The 4500mAh battery in the Infinix 8i has 33W rapid charging and is charged via Type C. The smartphone’s operating system is Android 10 OS, and its shell is Infinix Zero 8i’s Color OS 7.2.

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Zero 8i Specifications:

Build OS Android 10.0 OS Dimensions 168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07mm Weight 205 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-Core (2 x 2.05 GHz A76 + 6 x 2.0GHz A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 9 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~392 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation , Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 16 MP + 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh Standby up to 26 hrs Talktime up to 31 hrs – Fast battery charging 33W

