Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Zero 8i

  • The Infinix Zero 8i has a 6.89-inches screen.
  • The phone runs on Android 10 OS, and its shell is Color OS 7.2 from the infinix.
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
The Zero 8i from Infinix is an affordable phone with good features. The new Infinix Zero 8i has a 6.89-inch HD+ IPS screen that is easy to use.

The Infinix Zero 8i’s front-facing camera is in the upper left corner of the screen, where there are two punch holes.

The 48MP quad camera system on the Infinix Zero 8i is made up of an AI lens, an 8MP main camera, and two 2MP sensors.

The Infinix Zero 8i has a chipset made by MediaTek called Helio G90T, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal memory that can be expanded.

The 4500 mAh battery in the Infinix 8i can be charged quickly with 33 W and a Type-C cable. The phone runs on Android 10 OS, and its shell is Color OS 7.2 from the Infinix Zero 8i.

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Zero 8i specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
Dimensions168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-Core (2 x 2.05 GHz A76 + 6 x 2.0GHz A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~392 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch rate
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 16 MP + 8 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
Standbyup to 26 hrs
Talktimeup to 31 hrs
– Fast battery charging 33W
