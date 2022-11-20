Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Infinix Note 12's MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The phone has a...
The Zero 8i from Infinix is an affordable phone with good features. The new Infinix Zero 8i has a 6.89-inch HD+ IPS screen that is easy to use.
The Infinix Zero 8i’s front-facing camera is in the upper left corner of the screen, where there are two punch holes.
The 48MP quad camera system on the Infinix Zero 8i is made up of an AI lens, an 8MP main camera, and two 2MP sensors.
The Infinix Zero 8i has a chipset made by MediaTek called Helio G90T, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal memory that can be expanded.
The 4500 mAh battery in the Infinix 8i can be charged quickly with 33 W and a Type-C cable. The phone runs on Android 10 OS, and its shell is Color OS 7.2 from the Infinix Zero 8i.
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|Dimensions
|168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07mm
|Weight
|205 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-Core (2 x 2.05 GHz A76 + 6 x 2.0GHz A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch rate
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 16 MP + 8 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|Standby
|up to 26 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 31 hrs
|– Fast battery charging 33W
