Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Note 12 G96 Price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Note 12 G96 runs Android 12-based XOS 10.6. Corning Gorilla Glass...
The new Zero Ultra from Infinix will be out soon. The MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, which is in the middle of the range, will power the Infinix Zero Ultra.
The Infinix Zero Ultra has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space.
The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery. The Infinix Zero Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.
The Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 12
|Dimensions
|165.5 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm – (Coslight Silver), 165.5 x 75.1 x 9.2 mm – (Genesis Noir)
|Weight
|213 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Coslight Silver, Genesis Noir
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|200 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/1.22″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), AF + 2 MP, Dual LED Flash, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|32 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast Charging 180W, 100% in 12 min (advertised)
