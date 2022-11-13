iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and Specifications

iPhone Xs Max Price in Pakistan and Features
iPhone Xs Max Price in Pakistan and specifications. The iPhone XS Max...
The Apple A14 Bionic chip that powers Apple’s other two versions is also included in the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
To improve performance, the smartphone’s SoC receives an additional six gigabytes of RAM. The Apple iPhone 12 Max’s 6.7-inch OLED screen has a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels. The screen has a notch in the display and no bezels surrounding it.
On the back of the Apple Max iPhone 12 Pro, there are three rear cameras. The camera system’s lenses each have a 13 megapixel resolution to provide beautiful pictures.
With the front-facing camera on the Apple 12 Pro Max, which has a resolution of 12 megapixels, users can make video calls and shoot selfies.
The phone has a 4100 mAh battery that powers it.
iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan is ₨ 236,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 14.1
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|228 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, Sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3687 mAh
|Standby
|up to 20 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 80 hrs
|– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W
