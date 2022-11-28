iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

iPhone 12 Pro is currently available in the market, the smartphone is equipped with the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is built using a 5nm architecture. The device is speedy because of this, enabling seamless gaming and multitasking.

On the iPhone 12 Pro, there are three storage options and 6 GB of RAM. One each with 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB of storage are available in three separate configurations.

Advertisement

The phone has sufficient capacity despite the fact that none of these options are expandable.

iOS 14.1 is preinstalled on the iPhone 12 Pro, although iOS 15 can be downloaded afterwards. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen of this phone is protected by a scratch-resistant ceramic case.

1170 x 2532 pixels is the Full HD+ resolution of the phone’s screen. Dolby Vision support, HDR10 certification, and vibrant colours are all features of the panel.

iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan

iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 220,899/-

iPhone 12 Pro Specifications

BUILD OS IOS 14.1 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm) Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) DISPLAY Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits ( peak ), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6 + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, , touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non-removable), 2815 mAh Standby up to 17 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs – Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min ( advertised ), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W

Also Read iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specs Apple has released the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This phone has a...