iPhone 14 price in Pakistan and specs

iPhone 14 price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Apple iPhone 14 will soon be available in the market, it is a high-end smartphone.

Due to its 3.22 GHz Hexa Core CPU from the Apple iPhone 14 and the most potent chipset, the Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) from the iPhone 14, the smartphone is incredibly quick.

Additionally, this smartphone has an Apple GPU (5-core graphics).

iPhone 14 price in Pakistan

iPhone 14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 320,000/-

iPhone 14 Specifications

Build OS IOS 16 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Blue, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4 x 1.82 GHz Blizzard) Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM,NVMe Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro -EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3279 mAh, (12.68 Wh) – Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

