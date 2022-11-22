iPhone 14 price in Pakistan and specs

Advertisement
Articles
  • iPhone 14 price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Apple iPhone 14 will soon be available in the market, it is a high-end smartphone.

Due to its 3.22 GHz Hexa Core CPU from the Apple iPhone 14 and the most potent chipset, the Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) from the iPhone 14, the smartphone is incredibly quick.

Additionally, this smartphone has an Apple GPU (5-core graphics).

iPhone 14 price in Pakistan

iPhone 14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 320,000/-

iPhone 14 Specifications

BuildOSIOS 16
Dimensions146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight, Purple, Starlight, Blue, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4 x 1.82 GHz Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM,NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3279 mAh, (12.68 Wh)
– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

