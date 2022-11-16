iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specs

The iPhone 14 Pro Max from Apple is faster because it has 6GB of RAM.

The phone has a 6.7 inches screen.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in stores. It has a powerful A16 Bionic chipset and a 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max from Apple is faster because it has 6GB of RAM. You can store your files on the phone’s internal memory, which can hold up to 256 or 512 gigabytes.

This phone has an Apple GPU for its graphics chip.

The phone’s full HD screen is 6.7 inches and has a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels. A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 495,000/-

iPhone 14 Pro Max specs