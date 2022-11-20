Advertisement
  iPhone 7 Plus Price in Pakistan and specifications
  iPhone 7 Plus Price in Pakistan and features.

iPhone 7 Plus is currently available in the market, with its upgraded camera, which has a 12 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front camera, the user can capture the best pictures on both sides of the screen.

Both of the Apple iPhone 7’s cameras, which also have amazing photographic functions like panorama, HDR, OIS, and detection, can record Full HD video.

It comes with 3 gigabytes of RAM to improve user performance. The 5.5-inch, LED-backlit, IPS LCD screen on the iPhone 7 Plus provides a variety of capabilities that keep users entertained, including display zoom and 3D touch compatibility.

The phone’s 2900 mAh battery provides power.

iPhone 7 Plus Price in Pakistan

iPhone 7 Plus Price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999 – 42,999/-

iPhone 7 Plus Specifications

BuildOSiOS 10.01 upgradable to IOS 10.02
Dimensions158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
Weight188 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsJet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300)
ProcessorCPUQuad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr)
ChipsetApple A10 Fusion
GPUPowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesWide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom
MemoryBuilt-in32GB built-in, 3GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/3″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 56mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, 2x optical zoom, Quad-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected][email protected],[email protected][email protected])
Front7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm (standard), Face detection, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBv3.0, reversible connector; Smart connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
Audio3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud cloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay ï¿½+ Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 2900 mAh
Standbyup to 384 hrs
Talktimeup to 21 hrs
Musicplayup to 60 hrs
