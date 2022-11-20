iPhone 7 Plus Price in Pakistan and specifications

iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan and specs
iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan and features. Apple iPhone 7 is currently...
iPhone 7 Plus is currently available in the market, with its upgraded camera, which has a 12 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front camera, the user can capture the best pictures on both sides of the screen.
Both of the Apple iPhone 7’s cameras, which also have amazing photographic functions like panorama, HDR, OIS, and detection, can record Full HD video.
It comes with 3 gigabytes of RAM to improve user performance. The 5.5-inch, LED-backlit, IPS LCD screen on the iPhone 7 Plus provides a variety of capabilities that keep users entertained, including display zoom and 3D touch compatibility.
The phone’s 2900 mAh battery provides power.
iPhone 7 Plus Price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999 – 42,999/-
|Build
|OS
|iOS 10.01 upgradable to IOS 10.02
|Dimensions
|158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr)
|Chipset
|Apple A10 Fusion
|GPU
|PowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Wide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/3″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 56mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, 2x optical zoom, Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected], [email protected],[email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm (standard), Face detection, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|v3.0, reversible connector; Smart connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
|Audio
|3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud cloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay ï¿½+ Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 2900 mAh
|Standby
|up to 384 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 21 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 60 hrs
