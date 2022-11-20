iPhone 7 Plus Price in Pakistan and specifications

iPhone 7 Plus Price in Pakistan and features.

iPhone 7 Plus is currently available in the market, with its upgraded camera, which has a 12 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front camera, the user can capture the best pictures on both sides of the screen.

Both of the Apple iPhone 7’s cameras, which also have amazing photographic functions like panorama, HDR, OIS, and detection, can record Full HD video.

Advertisement

It comes with 3 gigabytes of RAM to improve user performance. The 5.5-inch, LED-backlit, IPS LCD screen on the iPhone 7 Plus provides a variety of capabilities that keep users entertained, including display zoom and 3D touch compatibility.

The phone’s 2900 mAh battery provides power.

iPhone 7 Plus Price in Pakistan

iPhone 7 Plus Price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999 – 42,999/-

iPhone 7 Plus Specifications

Build OS iOS 10.01 upgradable to IOS 10.02 Dimensions 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm Weight 188 g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300) Processor CPU Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr) Chipset Apple A10 Fusion GPU PowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics) Display Technology LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Wide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom Memory Built-in 32GB built-in, 3GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/3″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 56mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, 2x optical zoom, Quad-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected], [email protected],[email protected], [email protected]) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm (standard), Face detection, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB v3.0, reversible connector; Smart connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro , proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint Audio 3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud cloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps , Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay ï¿½+ Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2900 mAh Standby up to 384 hrs Talktime up to 21 hrs Musicplay up to 60 hrs

Advertisement

Also Read iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan and specs iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan and features. Apple iPhone 7 is currently...