iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan and Specs

iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs
iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and features. iPhone 11 Pro is...
iPhone 7 is currently available in the market, the 4.7-inch smartphone has a 7 MP front camera and a 12 MP back camera.
It has a 2.34GHz processor and iOS 10.0.1, which can be upgraded to iOS 11.2.5.
This smartphone offers 32/128/256GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM.
The phone’s battery has a 1960 mAh capacity.
iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 16,999 – 26,999/-
|Build
|OS
|iOS 10
|Dimensions
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
|Weight
|138g
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Colors
|Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700)
|Processor
|CPU
|Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr)
|Chipset
|Apple A10 Fusion
|GPU
|PowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Wide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, autofocus, dual-LED + dual tone) flash
|Features
|F/2.2, 29mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.22 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face /smile detection, HDR (photo + panorama), Video ([email protected], [email protected],[email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|v2.0, reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
|Audio
|3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone
|Browser
|HTML5 (safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|Non-removable Li-Po battery
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 40 hrs
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.