iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan and Features

iPhone 8 is currently available in the market, the Apple iPhone 8’s front screen contains a fingerprint reader below it and a front camera above it.
The Apple iPhone 8 runs iOS 11 and includes a hexacore processor built into the Apple A11 chipset. Additionally featured is a 4.7-inch IPS LCD screen with LED backlighting, an oleophobic coating, and Sapphire crystal glass.
The iPhone 8 contains 256GB of internal, expandable memory that is contained inside Apple’s chassis and has 2GB of RAM, which enhances multitasking stability and allows for the storage of large programs and data.
iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 25,999 – 30,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 11
|Dimensions
|138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|148 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver, Space Gray, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral)
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|GPU
|(3-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|4.7 Inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 Pixels (~326 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, True-tone display
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/256GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, Autofocus, OIS, Quad-LED + dual tone flash
|Features
|f/1.8, 28mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 )
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint (front-mounted)
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter incl, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 1821 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 40 hrs
|– Wireless charging, Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min
