iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan and Features

iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan and Features

iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan and Features

iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan and Features

  • iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

iPhone 8 is currently available in the market, the Apple iPhone 8’s front screen contains a fingerprint reader below it and a front camera above it.

The Apple iPhone 8 runs iOS 11 and includes a hexacore processor built into the Apple A11 chipset. Additionally featured is a 4.7-inch IPS LCD screen with LED backlighting, an oleophobic coating, and Sapphire crystal glass.

The iPhone 8 contains 256GB of internal, expandable memory that is contained inside Apple’s chassis and has 2GB of RAM, which enhances multitasking stability and allows for the storage of large programs and data.

iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan

iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 25,999 – 30,999/-

iPhone 8 Specifications

BuildOSIOS 11
Dimensions138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
Weight148 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver, Space Gray, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral)
ChipsetApple A11 Bionic
GPU(3-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size4.7 Inches
Resolution750 x 1334 Pixels (~326 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesWide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, True-tone display
MemoryBuilt-in64/256GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain12 MP, Autofocus, OIS, Quad-LED + dual tone flash
Featuresf/1.8, 28mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected][email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioNo
USB2.0, reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 )
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint (front-mounted)
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter incl, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 1821 mAh
Talktimeup to 14 hrs
Musicplayup to 40 hrs
– Wireless charging, Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min

