iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan and Features

iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

iPhone 8 is currently available in the market, the Apple iPhone 8’s front screen contains a fingerprint reader below it and a front camera above it.

The Apple iPhone 8 runs iOS 11 and includes a hexacore processor built into the Apple A11 chipset. Additionally featured is a 4.7-inch IPS LCD screen with LED backlighting, an oleophobic coating, and Sapphire crystal glass.

The iPhone 8 contains 256GB of internal, expandable memory that is contained inside Apple’s chassis and has 2GB of RAM, which enhances multitasking stability and allows for the storage of large programs and data.

iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan

iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 25,999 – 30,999/-

iPhone 8 Specifications

Build OS IOS 11 Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm Weight 148 g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver, Space Gray, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Hexa Core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral) Chipset Apple A11 Bionic GPU (3-core graphics) Display Technology LED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 4.7 Inches Resolution 750 x 1334 Pixels (~326 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, True-tone display Memory Built-in 64/256GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card No Camera Main 12 MP, Autofocus, OIS, Quad-LED + dual tone flash Features f/1.8, 28mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio No USB 2.0, reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 ) Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint (front-mounted) Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter incl, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes , Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 1821 mAh Talktime up to 14 hrs Musicplay up to 40 hrs – Wireless charging, Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min

