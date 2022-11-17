Advertisement
iPhone Xs max price in Pakistan and features

  • iPhone Xs max price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Apple iPhone XS Max features a larger OLED screen than regular iPhone XS models, making it precisely like other phones’ displays.

The A12 chipset, which is brand-new and has never been utilised in a device, enables the Apple XS Max to exceed all of its rivals and competitors. As a result, we may conclude that it is the main attraction.

The software on the iPhone XS Max is one aspect that sets it apart from other smartphones. It is lighter than Android and does not slow down the device.

iPhone Xs Max Price in Pakistan

iPhone Xs Max Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 94,999 – 114,999/-

iPhone Xs Max Specifications

BuildOSIOS 12
Dimensions157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm
Weight208 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby, Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTELTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetA12 Chipset Bionic
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1242 x 2688 Pixels (~456 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesDolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MemoryBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP,( f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), quad-LED (dual tone) flash
FeaturesPhase detection, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront/back glass + stainless steel frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Audio/video/photo editor, Document editor, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
BatteryCapacityLi-ion Non removable
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
