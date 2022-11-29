Lenovo Moto Z specs & price in Pakistan

Moto Z has 4 GB of Random Access Memory (RAM).

The phone is powered by a 2600 mAh battery.

Moto Z is easily available on the market.

Advertisement

Moto Z is easily available on the market. Moto has 4 GB of Random Access Memory (RAM). Lenovo’s Moto Z is the world’s fastest phone.

It has a Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 chipset with a dual-core 2.15 GHz and dual-core 1.6 GHz Kryo processor and an Adreno 530 GPU.

Lenovo Z has a 13-megapixel camera that works well. It has an f/1.8 aperture and two LED lights that make colours stronger. Now that the Lenovo Moto Z can take videos at 2160 pixels at 30 frames per second, it’s easy to take high-definition videos.

The phone is powered by a 2600 mAh battery.

Also Read Vivo V21 Price in Pakistan & features The AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen will be on the Vivo V21. The device's...

Lenovo Moto Z price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Lenovo Moto Z price in Pakistan is Rs. 66,900/-

Lenovo Moto Z specifications

Build OS Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), 7.1.1 (Nougat), planned upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo) Dimensions 153.3 x 75.3 x 5.2 mm Weight 136 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black/Gray, Black/Rose Gold, Black/Gold, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Quad-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo + 2 x 1.6 GHz Kryo) Chipset Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 GPU Adreno 530 Display Technology Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 1440 x 2560 Pixels (~534 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Memory Built-in 32/64GB built-in, 4GB RAM Card Micro SD Card (supports upto 256GB)(dedicated slot) Camera Main 13 MP, laser autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash Features f/1.8, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, 1.4 Âµm pixel size, LED flash, 1080p Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.1, A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio FM radio USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go, magnetic connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo video/editor, google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Google talk Battery Capacity 2600 mAh (Li-ion, Non removable) – Fast battery charging