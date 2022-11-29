Advertisement
Lenovo Moto Z specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo Moto Z specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo Moto Z specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo Moto Z specs & price in Pakistan

Moto Z is easily available on the market. Moto has 4 GB of Random Access Memory (RAM). Lenovo’s Moto Z is the world’s fastest phone.

It has a Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 chipset with a dual-core 2.15 GHz and dual-core 1.6 GHz Kryo processor and an Adreno 530 GPU.

Lenovo Z has a 13-megapixel camera that works well. It has an f/1.8 aperture and two LED lights that make colours stronger. Now that the Lenovo Moto Z can take videos at 2160 pixels at 30 frames per second, it’s easy to take high-definition videos.

The phone is powered by a 2600 mAh battery.

Lenovo Moto Z price in Pakistan

Lenovo Moto Z price in Pakistan is Rs. 66,900/-

Lenovo Moto Z  specifications

BuildOSAndroid 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), 7.1.1 (Nougat), planned upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
Dimensions153.3 x 75.3 x 5.2 mm
Weight136 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack/Gray, Black/Rose Gold, Black/Gold, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUQuad-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo + 2 x 1.6 GHz Kryo)
ChipsetQualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820
GPUAdreno 530
DisplayTechnologyAmoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution1440 x 2560 Pixels (~534 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 4
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB built-in, 4GB RAM
CardMicro SD Card (supports upto 256GB)(dedicated slot)
CameraMain13 MP, laser autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
Featuresf/1.8, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, 1.4 Âµm pixel size, LED flash, 1080p
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.1, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioFM radio
USBType-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go, magnetic connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo video/editor, google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Google talk
BatteryCapacity2600 mAh (Li-ion, Non removable)
– Fast battery charging

 

