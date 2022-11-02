Lenovo S5 price in Pakistan & special features

Lenovo released S5 with cheaper price in Pakistan, and it will be available in stores throughout the world soon.

Lenovo cares a lot about its name, which is why the S5 will not have any sloppy design choices.

The phone’s outer shell is made of metal; it comes in two stunning colours: flame red and midnight black.

Lenovo released S5 with cheaper price in Pakistan, and it will be available in stores throughout the world very soon. This Chinese company has decided to capitalize on the renewed interest in its long-forgotten Motorola brand thanks to the introduction of the Lenovo S5.

As of right now, we know that Lenovo’s S5 will feature a brand-new user interface known as ZUI, which was imported from a subsidiary of the company we will see in the future.

This subsidiary company, ZUK, is not yet officially available in Pakistan, but thanks to the upcoming launch of the S5, that will soon change.

The two cameras and LED lights found on the device's rear are both useful features.

Finally, Lenovo has a phone that can compete head-on with Samsung and Huawei.

Lenovo’s S5 is packaged in a way that’s sure to entice smartphone users. While the 5.7-inch, Full HD Plus display and its accompanying 1080px2160px resolution can be found on the S5’s front, the fingerprint reader is located on the device’s reverse.

The S5’s octa-core processor, running at 2.0 GHz, is capable of handling all of its processing needs. The 16-megapixel camera on the device’s front is quick to focus and snap photos in the blink of an eye.

The Lenovo S5 will initially launch in two different configurations: one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space, and another with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The Lenovo S5 has a battery that can last for 3000 mAh.

Lenovo S5 price in Pakistan

The Lenovo S5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Lenovo S5 specs

Build OS Android V8.0 Oreo UI ZUI 3.7 Dimensions 154 x 73.5 x 7.8 mm Weight 155 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM , Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Flame Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core cortex-A5 Chipset Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 GPU Adreno 506 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 Pixels (~424 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM or 64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, Auto-focus, dual-LED dual-tone flash, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.2, 1080p Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/ 100 Mbps ) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3000 mAh – Fast battery charging

