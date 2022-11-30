Lenovo S5 price in Pakistan & special price

Lenovo K13 Note price in Pakistan & special features
Lenovo released the K13 Note with fair price in Pakistan. Lenovo released...
Lenovo released S5 with fair price In Pakistan. At this time it is also revealed that a new user interface is going to come in Lenovo’s S5 and that will be called ZUI which was imported from subsidiary of this brand that we will see in the future and that subsidiary brand is ZUK that was not official in Pakistan but now Lenovo S5’s launch is going to make it happen that for the first time you will see the a new software is heading your way and this time it seems that you will love the new software of S5. Metal is used to build the phone’s outer casing, and it looks excellent in Flame Red and Midnight Black.
On the rear is a dual camera and LED flashlight. Lenovo is careful of its reputation, therefore S5 won’t compromise in any way, so you can say they designed a gadget that can face Samsung and Huawei without fear.
Lenovo wrapped S5 so that it can entice smartphone aficionados. Fingerprint reader is on the rear because the front of S5 has a 5.7-inch FHD Plus display with 1080 x 2160 pixels. 2.0 GHz Octa core processor will handle all S5 processing. Front camera is 16 MP, snappy, and captures photographs in a blink.
One edition of Lenovo S5 will have 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of ROM, while the high-end version includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM. Lenovo S5 battery is 3000 mAh.
The Lenovo S5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.0 Oreo
|UI
|ZUI 3.7
|Dimensions
|154 x 73.5 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|155 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Flame Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core cortex-A5
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 Pixels (~424 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM or 64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, Auto-focus, dual-LED dual-tone flash, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.2, 1080p
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/100 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.