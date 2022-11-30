Advertisement
Lenovo Vibe P2 Price in pakistan & Specs

Lenovo Vibe P2 Price in pakistan & Specs

Lenovo Vibe P2 Price in pakistan & Specs

Lenovo Vibe P2 Price in pakistan & Specs

  • The phone is powered by a 5100 mAh battery.
  • Lenovo Vibe P2 easily available in market.
  • The Lenovo Vibe P2 has a screen with a full HD resolution.
Lenovo Vibe P2 easily available in market.Lenovo’s Vibe P2 has a lot of the same features as its siblings, but the fact that it’s new is still appealing. 1080 by 1920 pixels, which is a good resolution for a touch screen that is 5.5 inches in size.

The Lenovo Vibe P2 has a screen with a full HD resolution. The 2 GHz octal core cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm snapdragon 625 chipset, 4 GB of Lenovo Vibe P2 RAM, and Adreno 506 accelerator make video games move quickly. 64 GB of ROM is enough for music fans and people who play games a lot. 13 MP and 5 MP cameras won’t look bad in front of their peers and competitors.

The phone is powered by a 5100 mAh battery.

Lenovo Vibe P2 price in Pakistan

Lenovo Vibe P2 price in pakistan is Rs. 36,900/-

Lenovo Vibe P2 specifications

BuildOSAndroid OS v6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat)
Dimensions153 x 76 x 8.3 mm
Weight177 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsChampagne gold, Graphite gray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU2 GHz Octa-core Cortex-A53
ChipsetQualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
GPUAdreno 506
DisplayTechnologySuper Amoled capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch (up to 10 fingers)
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 pixels
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in64GB built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)(uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMain13 MP, autofocus, (dual-LED + dual tone) flash
Featuresf/2.0, 21mm, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.12 um pixel size, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP, f/2.2, 1080p
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (front mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto video/editor, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Google talk
BatteryCapacity(Li-Ion Non removable) 5100 mAh Battery
Standbyup to 768 hrs
Talktimeup to 79 hrs
– Fast battery charging
