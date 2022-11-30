Lenovo Vibe P2 Price in pakistan & Specs

The phone is powered by a 5100 mAh battery.

Lenovo Vibe P2 easily available in market.

The Lenovo Vibe P2 has a screen with a full HD resolution.

Lenovo's Vibe P2 has a lot of the same features as its siblings, but the fact that it's new is still appealing. 1080 by 1920 pixels, which is a good resolution for a touch screen that is 5.5 inches in size.

The Lenovo Vibe P2 has a screen with a full HD resolution. The 2 GHz octal core cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm snapdragon 625 chipset, 4 GB of Lenovo Vibe P2 RAM, and Adreno 506 accelerator make video games move quickly. 64 GB of ROM is enough for music fans and people who play games a lot. 13 MP and 5 MP cameras won’t look bad in front of their peers and competitors.

Lenovo Vibe P2 price in Pakistan

Lenovo Vibe P2 price in pakistan is Rs. 36,900/-

Lenovo Vibe P2 specifications

Build OS Android OS v6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat) Dimensions 153 x 76 x 8.3 mm Weight 177 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Champagne gold, Graphite gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300) Processor CPU 2 GHz Octa-core Cortex-A53 Chipset Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 GPU Adreno 506 Display Technology Super Amoled capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch (up to 10 fingers) Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 64GB built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)(uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main 13 MP, autofocus, (dual-LED + dual tone) flash Features f/2.0, 21mm, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.12 um pixel size, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, 1080p Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS Radio FM radio USB microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (front mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo video/editor, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar , Google Talk, Google talk Battery Capacity (Li-Ion Non removable) 5100 mAh Battery Standby up to 768 hrs Talktime up to 79 hrs – Fast battery charging

