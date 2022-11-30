Lenovo Vibe P2 Price in pakistan & Specs

Vivo X80 price in Pakistan & Features
Lenovo Vibe P2 easily available in market.Lenovo’s Vibe P2 has a lot of the same features as its siblings, but the fact that it’s new is still appealing. 1080 by 1920 pixels, which is a good resolution for a touch screen that is 5.5 inches in size.
The Lenovo Vibe P2 has a screen with a full HD resolution. The 2 GHz octal core cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm snapdragon 625 chipset, 4 GB of Lenovo Vibe P2 RAM, and Adreno 506 accelerator make video games move quickly. 64 GB of ROM is enough for music fans and people who play games a lot. 13 MP and 5 MP cameras won’t look bad in front of their peers and competitors.
The phone is powered by a 5100 mAh battery.
Lenovo Vibe P2 price in pakistan is Rs. 36,900/-
|Build
|OS
|Android OS v6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat)
|Dimensions
|153 x 76 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|177 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Champagne gold, Graphite gray
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|2 GHz Octa-core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Display
|Technology
|Super Amoled capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch (up to 10 fingers)
|Size
|5.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)(uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, autofocus, (dual-LED + dual tone) flash
|Features
|f/2.0, 21mm, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.12 um pixel size, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, 1080p
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (front mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo video/editor, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Google talk
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Ion Non removable) 5100 mAh Battery
|Standby
|up to 768 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 79 hrs
|– Fast battery charging
