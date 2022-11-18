Memes mourn Twitter death: RIP

Twitter users have lost all faith in the microblogging platform and are dealing with the loss with humour, as Twitter is known to do.

Since Elon Musk asked that staff work hard and go “hardcore” or leave the company, hundreds of employees walked out, forcing the new CEO to “temporarily” down the office until November 21.

“Thank you for your flexibility. Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere” the email was read

A poll was performed in the workplace app Blind, asking Twitter employees about the situation. Over 40% of the 180 voters stated, “taking exit option, I am free!”

Bloomberg News claimed that two weeks after purchasing it for $44 billion, the billionaire remarked on his first mass call with staff that he could not rule out bankruptcy.

Users on social media are now certain that the company will fail and blame Musk for the calamity. On Twitter, the hashtags “goodbye twitter” and “RIP twitter” are trending.

One person linked Twitter’s demise to the sinking of the famous ship Titanic. “It’s been a pleasure tweeting with y’all for the past 13 years,” she added.

It’s been a pleasure tweeting with y’all for the past 13 years. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/XsLuMNi59A — toby is the scranton strangler (@OhHELLNawl) November 18, 2022

Gentlemen, it has been a privilege tweeting with you tonight.#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/wDRHyWhwf3 — Mitchell Nagy (@mryannagy) November 18, 2022

Even those with few followers expressed regret and kissed farewell to their “three followers.”

Me looking back at my three followers one last time since Twitter about to shut down #RIPTwitter

pic.twitter.com/1MITBwhlZB — JC (@JuanCafecito) November 18, 2022

Users pointed out staff employees quitting Twitter with brutal memes.

Advertisement Elon Musk : Either work 100 hours a week or leave Twitter Employees: #RIPTwitter #GoodByeTwitter pic.twitter.com/OK9sXPmab7 — comedianwasalu 🇵🇸 (@comedianwasalu) November 18, 2022

Another person maintained their faith and reminded folks of the time when everyone feared the short video site TikTok would be shut down.

Hundreds of users utilised memes and humorous films, including fire, to depict the platform’s pandemonium.

Some users depicted what it must be like inside Twitter’s offices and headquarters.

Many individuals believe that the demise of Twitter will revert people to a time when everyone utilised chatrooms.

One person even pretended to be Walter White from the iconic TV show Breaking Bad.

Surprisingly, in the midst of all the jokes about Musk and his role in the demise of the social media company, the man himself was cracking jokes.

“You had one job, Elon,” one user commented.

Many people believe that saving the company is now impossible, and they are not afraid to say so.

Twitter is here to stay! Nothing like #RIPTwitter. 😄 Advertisement — Lawrence Kitema (@lawrencekitema) November 18, 2022

Musk has yet to speak on the topic, save than his jest in response to the numerous resignations. Musk was meeting with top staff to attempt to persuade them to stay, according to one current employee and a recently departed employee in contact with Twitter colleagues.

Musk stated on Twitter late Thursday that he was not concerned about resignations because “the best people are staying.”

In the midst of the resignations, the billionaire owner also stated that Twitter usage has reached an all-time high.

“And we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage…” he said in a tweet, without going into further detail.

