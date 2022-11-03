Advertisement
Motorola Moto X40 Price in Pakistan & specs

Motorola Moto X40 Price in Pakistan & specs

Motorola Moto X40 Price in Pakistan & specs

Motorola Moto X40 Price in Pakistan & specs

  • Motorola Moto X40 has an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C, and 5G.
  • Regular variant has a 5000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery,
  • While the under-screen camera version has 4800 mAh. 66W fast charging fills both variants quickly.
Motorola released Motorola Edge X40 with reasonable price in Pakistan. The display may hide a 60-megapixel main wide sensor front-facing camera.

The triple main camera has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto with 2x optical zoom. Both cameras record 4K videos. Motorola Moto X40 Pakistan price is estimated at PKR 108,999.

The 6.67-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen has 1080 x 2400 resolution and 395 PPI density. This phone reaches 1250 nits. The Adreno GPU and 144Hz refresh rate make the phone smooth and enjoyable to use. Its large display has a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The fastest Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Octa-core processor power the phone. 8GB RAM is included with 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, 12GB with 256GB, and 18GB with 512GB.

The regular variant has a 5000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery, while the under-screen camera version has 4800 mAh. 66W fast charging fills both variants quickly. Motorola phones cost more than Chinese brands. Lenovo technology ensures quality.

Motorola Moto X40 has an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C, and 5G. It comes in White and Black and runs MYUI on Android 13.

Motorola Moto X40 Price in Pakistan

The Motorola Moto X40 price  in Pakistan is Rs. 108,999/-

Motorola Moto X40 specs

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2, CDMA 800 / 1900
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandsLTE
5G BandsSA/NSA/Sub6
SpeedHSPA, LTE-A (CA), 5G
BODY
Dimensions161.3 x 73.9 x 8.5 mm (6.35 x 2.91 x 0.33 in)
Weight196 g (6.91 oz)
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1250 nits (peak)
Size6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~90.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 13, MYUI
ChipsetQualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
CPUOcta-core
GPUAdreno
MEMORY
Card slotNo
Internal128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM, 512GB/18GB RAM
Others
  • UFS 3.1
CAMERA
Primary50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.55″, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 50 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm 12 MP, f/1.6, (telephoto), 1/2.93″, 1.22µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom
FeaturesDual-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected][email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], 10-bit HDR10+, gyro-EIS
Secondary60 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.61µm or 60 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.61µm, under display
Others
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSGPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Others
  • Ready For 3.5 support
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh (regular version)/ 4800 mAh (under screen camera version), non-removable
Others
  • Fast charging 68W
MISC
ColorsWhite, Black
