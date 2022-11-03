Motorola Moto X40 Price in Pakistan & specs

Motorola Moto X40 has an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C, and 5G.

Regular variant has a 5000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery,

While the under-screen camera version has 4800 mAh. 66W fast charging fills both variants quickly.

Motorola released Motorola Edge X40 with reasonable price in Pakistan. The display may hide a 60-megapixel main wide sensor front-facing camera.

The triple main camera has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto with 2x optical zoom. Both cameras record 4K videos. Motorola Moto X40 Pakistan price is estimated at PKR 108,999.

The 6.67-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen has 1080 x 2400 resolution and 395 PPI density. This phone reaches 1250 nits. The Adreno GPU and 144Hz refresh rate make the phone smooth and enjoyable to use. Its large display has a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The fastest Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Octa-core processor power the phone. 8GB RAM is included with 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, 12GB with 256GB, and 18GB with 512GB.

Motorola phones cost more than Chinese brands. Lenovo technology ensures quality.

Motorola Moto X40 has an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C, and 5G. It comes in White and Black and runs MYUI on Android 13.

Motorola Moto X40 Price in Pakistan

Motorola Moto X40 Price in Pakistan

The Motorola Moto X40 price in Pakistan is Rs. 108,999/- Motorola Moto X40 specs NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2, CDMA 800 / 1900 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Bands LTE 5G Bands SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA, LTE-A (CA), 5G BODY Dimensions 161.3 x 73.9 x 8.5 mm (6.35 x 2.91 x 0.33 in) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Type OLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1250 nits (peak) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~90.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 13, MYUI Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU Octa-core GPU Adreno MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM, 512GB/18GB RAM Others UFS 3.1 CAMERA Primary 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.55″, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 50 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm 12 MP, f/1.6, (telephoto), 1/2.93″, 1.22µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom Features Dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video [email protected], [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], 10-bit HDR10+, gyro-EIS Secondary 60 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.61µm or 60 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.61µm, under display Others HDR

[email protected], [email protected] SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5) NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Others Ready For 3.5 support BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh (regular version)/ 4800 mAh (under screen camera version), non-removable Others Fast charging 68W MISC Colors White, Black

