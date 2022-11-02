Motorola Moto Z4 Price in Pakistan & special features

- Motorola released Moto Z4 with fair price in Pakistan.
- Leaks say that it has 4GB of RAM memory and 128GB of storage on the inside.
- The phone will run on the Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system and will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 chip-set.
This phone model will have a single 48MP camera on the back and a 25MP camera for taking selfies. The hand-set has a battery that can hold 3,632mAh.
Motorola Moto Z4 Price in Pakistan
The Motorola Moto Z4 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-
Motorola Moto Z4 specs
NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM/ HSPA/ LTE
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Bands
|LTE
|Speed
|HSPA, LTE-A
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
BODY
|Dimensions
|158 x 75 x 7.4 mm (6.22 x 2.95 x 0.29 in)
|Weight
|165 g (5.82 oz)
|Build
|Front/back glass, aluminum frame
|Sim
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Others
- Splash and dust resistant
DISPLAY
|Type
|OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 612
MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 1 TB (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128 GB, 4 GB RAM
CAMERA
|Primary
|48 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60fps
|Secondary
|25 MP, f/1.9, HDR, [email protected]
SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Others
- Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, EDR
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, magnetic connector, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Others
- Fast battery charging 15W
BATTERY
|Type
|Non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery
MISC
