Motorola Moto Z4 Price in Pakistan & special features

Motorola released Moto Z4 with fair price in Pakistan. Leaks say that it has 4GB of RAM memory and 128GB of storage on the inside.

The phone will run on the Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system and will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 chip-set.

This phone model will have a single 48MP camera on the back and a 25MP camera for taking selfies. The hand-set has a battery that can hold 3,632mAh.

Motorola Moto Z4 Price in Pakistan

The Motorola Moto Z4 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Motorola Moto Z4 specs

NETWORK

Technology GSM/ HSPA/ LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Bands LTE Speed HSPA, LTE-A GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

Dimensions 158 x 75 x 7.4 mm (6.22 x 2.95 x 0.29 in) Weight 165 g (5.82 oz) Build Front/back glass, aluminum frame Sim Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Others Splash and dust resistant

DISPLAY Type OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3

PLATFORM OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Chipset Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver) GPU Adreno 612

MEMORY Card slot microSD, up to 1 TB (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128 GB, 4 GB RAM

Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Others Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, EDR GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC Yes Radio FM radio USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, magnetic connector, USB On-The-Go

Sensors Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Others Fast battery charging 15W

BATTERY Type Non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery

Colors Black