Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Motorola Moto Z4 Price in Pakistan & special features
Motorola Moto Z4 Price in Pakistan & special features

Motorola Moto Z4 Price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Motorola Moto Z4 Price in Pakistan & special features

Motorola Moto Z4 Price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Motorola released Moto Z4 with fair price in Pakistan.
  • Leaks say that it has 4GB of RAM memory and 128GB of storage on the inside.
  • The phone will run on the Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system and will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 chip-set.
Advertisement

Motorola released Moto Z4 with fair price in Pakistan. Leaks say that it has 4GB of RAM memory and 128GB of storage on the inside.

The phone will run on the Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system and will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 chip-set.

This phone model will have a single 48MP camera on the back and a 25MP camera for taking selfies. The hand-set has a battery that can hold 3,632mAh.

Motorola Moto Z4 Price in Pakistan

The Motorola Moto Z4 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Motorola Moto Z4 specs

Advertisement
NETWORK
TechnologyGSM/ HSPA/ LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandsLTE
SpeedHSPA, LTE-A
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
Advertisement
BODY
Dimensions158 x 75 x 7.4 mm (6.22 x 2.95 x 0.29 in)
Weight165 g (5.82 oz)
BuildFront/back glass, aluminum frame
SimSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Others
  • Splash and dust resistant
    • Advertisement
Advertisement
DISPLAY
TypeOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Advertisement
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
GPUAdreno 612
Advertisement
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSD, up to 1 TB (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal128 GB, 4 GB RAM
Advertisement
CAMERA
Primary48 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected][email protected]/60fps
Secondary25 MP, f/1.9, HDR, [email protected]
Advertisement
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
Others
  • Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Advertisement
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE, EDR
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
NFCYes
RadioFM radio
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, magnetic connector, USB On-The-Go
Advertisement
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Others
Advertisement
  • Fast battery charging 15W
BATTERY
TypeNon-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery
MISC
ColorsBlack

Also Read

Lava Unveails Android 11 Rollout for its Z Series Smartphones
Lava Unveails Android 11 Rollout for its Z Series Smartphones

Lava has revealed the Android 11 rollout schedule for its Z series...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9s price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9s price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story