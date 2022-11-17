Mouse buys £900m cruise ship before inaugural voyage

A £900 million mega cruise ship that was going to be demolished before its inaugural trip has found a famous new buyer and is set to sail in 2025.

Earlier this year, we revealed that the Global Dream ship was being built alongside her sister ship, the Global Dream II, in a German shipyard.

The latter was waiting for parts of its fixtures, as well as its engines, to be torn out and sold, as it had previously been determined that selling it whole would be unprofitable.

However, the Global Dream ship was still hanging on for dear life, with executives awaiting bids in the coming months.

It was built by MV Wefrten and has the most passengers on any cruise ship.

Genting Hong Kong-owned the ship, but it declared bankruptcy at the beginning of this year.

The first Global Dream ship is also unfinished at the same dock, but time is running out to find a buyer for the pair, as the shipyard will only manufacture submarines beginning in 2024.

It has now acquired the Walt Disney Company.

The actual cost has yet to be determined, although it is estimated to be in the area of £1.4 billion after repair and refurbishment.

The artwork-adorned hull will be completely rebranded, with the classic “hull art” of Disney Cruise’s black and gold patterns and the world-famous Mickey Mouse logo prominently displayed.

Its engines will also be modified to use methanol as fuel, making it one of the first in the cruise industry to be “fuelled by green methanol” rather than diesel, as many are currently.

“Our cruise ships give us the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they are, and the addition of this ship will make a Disney Cruise Line vacation accessible to more families than ever before,” Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products said.

“The ship will be renamed with certain aspects recreated under the world-renowned skill of Walt Disney Imagineers,” Yolanda Cade, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at Disney Signature Experiences, stated.

“The new ship, to be based outside the United States, will feature innovative Disney experiences along with the dazzling entertainment, world-class dining and legendary guest service that set Disney Cruise Line apart.”

“Construction will be completed at the former MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany, under the management of Meyer Werft, the Papenburg-based company that built the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish.”

