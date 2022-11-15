Musk says Twitter function wastage of screen space, will end soon

In another development, Musk tweeted “Twitter is All the News,” followed by “By the People, For the People.” Since his takeover of the media behemoth, Twitter has experienced a slew of changes, with more to come.

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, has stated that the microblogging platform will soon discontinue mentioning “what device a tweet was written on.”

Musk remarked in a Twitter discussion about how slow the app is in some regions, “And we will finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space and compute) below every tweet. Literally no one even knows why we did that …”

Previously, the 51-year-old billionaire tweeted how long it takes for a Twitter feed to load and refresh in various nations. “Same app in US takes ~2 secs to refresh (too long), but ~20 secs in India, due to bad batching/verbose comms. Actually useful data transferred is low,” he stated.

Musk responded to an Indian user named Abhishek Prakash, who acknowledged that Twitter is slow in India and pointed out that the typical load time is 10-15 seconds, by writing, “In some parts of the world, refresh takes 30 seconds.”

Since taking over the social media network, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been tweeting and commenting to user postings on a regular basis.

