Nasa converts black hole ‘light echoes’ to sound: Viral Video

Nasa’s sonification posts are amazing to watch and can leave people speechless. The space agency occasionally amazes people with its sonification posts. They recently posted a post in which they converted ‘light echoes’ from a black hole into sound.

“This new sonification turns “light echoes” from a black hole into sound.⁣⁣ Black holes are notorious for not letting light (such as radio, visible and X-rays) escape from them. However, surrounding material can produce intense bursts of electromagnetic radiation. As they travel outward, these busts of light can bounce off clouds of gas and dust in space, like how light beams from a car’s headlight will scatter off of fog,” they said.

“Located about 7,800 light-years from Earth, this system contains a black hole with a mass between five and 10 times the Sun’s, that pulls material from a companion star in orbit around it. This material is funnelled into a disc that encircles the stellar-mass black hole,” they went on to say.

“This sonification translates X-ray data from both @NASAChandraXray and Swift into sound. To differentiate between the data from the two telescopes, Chandra data is represented by higher-frequency tones while the Swift data is lower. In addition to the X-rays, the image includes optical data from the Digitized Sky Survey that shows background stars. Each star in optical light triggers a musical note. The volume and pitch of the note are determined by the brightness of the star,” the space agency added.

“Circular bands of red are surrounded by a starry background. Blue bands highlight the inner and lower portions of the black hole system. During the sonification, the cursor moves outward from the centre of the image in a circle. As it passes through the light echoes detected in X-rays (seen as concentric rings in blue by Chandra and red by Swift in the image), there are tick-like sounds and changes in volume to denote the detection of X-rays and the variations in brightness,” Nasa shared a video description.

Take a look at the incredible video

The video was posted about 12 hours ago. The video has had around 3.3 million views since it was posted, and the figure is rapidly growing. People have also left varied remarks in response to the share.

“Sounds like Nasa dropped their mic on a beach,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sounds like the waves of the ocean coming up on the sand, beautiful waves of the universe,” expressed another. “Music from our universe,” a third person added.

