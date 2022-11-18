Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and features

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and features

Articles
Advertisement
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and features

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and features

Advertisement
  • Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Nokia 105 4G phone is currently available in the market, the smartphone is compatible with two 4G SIM cards.

The Nokia 105 4G’s 1.8-inch TFT display is capable of showing anything.

Advertisement

The Nokia 105 4G has powerful speakers, making it a great phone for listening to music.

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/-

Nokia 105 Specifications

BuildDimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
DisplayTechnologyTFT, 65K colors
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
CardNo
Contacts2000 contacts
SMS500
CameraMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothYes
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv1.1 (charging only)
NFCNo
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlatic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
Standbyup to 619 hrs
Talktimeup to 14 hrs 25 min

Also Read

Nokia 2780 Flip price in Pakistan & features
Nokia 2780 Flip price in Pakistan & features

The Nokia 2780 Flip has a 1.77-inch TFT screen, 5 megapixel digital...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan and Specifications
OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan and Specifications
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan & Special Features
Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan & Special Features
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & Features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story