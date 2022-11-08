Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and Features

Advertisement
  • Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Nokia 105 4G phone is currently available in the market, dual 4G SIM cards are supported with the Nokia 105.

The 1.8-inch TFT display of the Nokia 105 4G is capable of showing anything.

Strong speakers on the Nokia 105 4G make it a fantastic phone for listening to music.

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/-

Nokia 105 Specifications

BuildDimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
DisplayTechnologyTFT, 65K colors
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
CardNo
Contacts2000 contacts
SMS500
CameraMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothYes
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv1.1 (charging only)
NFCNo
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlatic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
Standbyup to 619 hrs
Talktimeup to 14 hrs 25 min

Nokia 5.4 price in Pakistan & special features
Nokia 5.4 price in Pakistan & special features

Nokia 5.4 will have a capacitive touchscreen IPS LCD display with 16...

