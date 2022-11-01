Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Nokia 105

Advertisement
  • Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and features.

Nokia 105 4G phone is currently available in the market, this phone’s features are excellent. Dual-SIM 4G SIM cards are supported with the Nokia 105.

You can see anything on the 1.8-inch TFT display of the Nokia 105 4G.

Advertisement

Strong speakers on the Nokia 105 4G make it a fantastic phone for listening to music.

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/-

Nokia 105 Specifications

BuildDimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
DisplayTechnologyTFT, 65K colors
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
CardNo
Contacts2000 contacts
SMS500
CameraMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothYes
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv1.1 (charging only)
NFCNo
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlatic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
Standbyup to 619 hrs
Talktimeup to 14 hrs 25 min

Also Read

Nokia 5.4 price in Pakistan & special features
Nokia 5.4 price in Pakistan & special features

Nokia 5.4 will have a capacitive touchscreen IPS LCD display with 16...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme C21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C21 price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan and specs
OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy a13 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy a13 price in Pakistan and features
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme c35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme c35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story