Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specifications

Already available for purchase is the Nokia 105 4G smartphone. It has a number of positive qualities that make it stand out. The Nokia 105 allows for the simultaneous use of two 4G SIM cards in its slot configuration.

The Nokia 105 4G has a TFT display with a 1.8-inch screen, making it easy to read material.

Because it has such high-quality speakers, the Nokia 105 4G is an outstanding choice for a music phone. It has 128 MB of random-access memory (RAM) and 45 MB of storage space on the device itself.

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan

vNokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/-

Nokia 105 specifications

BUILD Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 DISPLAY Technology TFT, 65K colors Size 1.8 Inches Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM Card No Contacts 2000 contacts SMS 500 CAMERA Main No Camera Features No Front No Camera CONNECTIVITY WLAN No Bluetooth Yes GPS No Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv1.1 (charging only) NFC No FEATURES Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh Standby up to 619 hrs Talktime up to 14 hrs 25 min