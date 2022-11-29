Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan and features
Already available for purchase is the Nokia 105 4G smartphone. It has a number of positive qualities that make it stand out. The Nokia 105 allows for the simultaneous use of two 4G SIM cards in its slot configuration.
The Nokia 105 4G has a TFT display with a 1.8-inch screen, making it easy to read material.
Because it has such high-quality speakers, the Nokia 105 4G is an outstanding choice for a music phone. It has 128 MB of random-access memory (RAM) and 45 MB of storage space on the device itself.
vNokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/-
|BUILD
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|TFT, 65K colors
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Contacts
|2000 contacts
|SMS
|500
|CAMERA
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv1.1 (charging only)
|NFC
|No
|FEATURES
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
|Standby
|up to 619 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs 25 min
