Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Nokia 105

  • The Nokia 105 4G smartphone is already on the market.
  • Nokia 105 allows for the simultaneous use of two 4G SIM cards in its slot configuration.
  • It has 128 MB of random-access memory (RAM) and 45 MB of storage space
Already available for purchase is the Nokia 105 4G smartphone. It has a number of positive qualities that make it stand out. The Nokia 105 allows for the simultaneous use of two 4G SIM cards in its slot configuration.

The Nokia 105 4G has a TFT display with a 1.8-inch screen, making it easy to read material.

Because it has such high-quality speakers, the Nokia 105 4G is an outstanding choice for a music phone. It has 128 MB of random-access memory (RAM) and 45 MB of storage space on the device itself.

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan

vNokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/-

Nokia 105 specifications

BUILDDimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Pink
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
DISPLAYTechnologyTFT, 65K colors
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
CardNo
Contacts2000 contacts
SMS500
CAMERAMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
CONNECTIVITYWLANNo
BluetoothYes
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv1.1 (charging only)
NFCNo
FEATURESAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlatic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
Standbyup to 619 hrs
Talktimeup to 14 hrs 25 min

 

