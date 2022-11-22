Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & specifications

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & special features
Nokia unveiled 106 with fair price in Pakistan, a feature phone. Nokia...
The Nokia 105 4G phone is already on the market. It has a lot of great features. The Nokia 105 can use two 4G SIM cards at the same time.
The TFT display on the Nokia 105 4G is 1.8 inches and can be used to see anything.
The Nokia 105 4G is a great phone for listening to music because it has loud speakers. It has 128 MB of RAM and 45 MB of memory on the inside.
The Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/-
|BUILD
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colours
|Black, Blue, Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|TFT, 65K colours
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Contacts
|2000 contacts
|SMS
|500
|CAMERA
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv1.1 (charging only)
|NFC
|No
|FEATURES
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Plastic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
|Standby
|up to 619 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs 25 min
