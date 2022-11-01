Nokia 5.4 price in Pakistan & special features

Nokia C100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date
Nokia C100 price in Pakistan The Nokia C100 is likely to cost...
Nokia launched 5.4 with reasonable price in Pakistan, a mid-range phone from an upper-class mid-range family. with higher-quality specs. HMD Global released the Nokia 5.3 in March of 2020.
This firm is also getting ready to unveil its replacement, called Nokia 5.4. As promised, the first details concerning this phone have emerged. The smartphone’s Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 chipset and 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processing will make it more capable than its predecessors.
The Nokia 5.4 is expected to ship with this chip combination. And the Adreno 610 graphics processing unit means it can hold its own against competing smartphones powered by similar hardware from Samsung, Realme, and Infinix. The Nokia 5.4 will feature a capacitive touchscreen IPS LCD display with 16 million colours.
The device’s screen is a sizable 6.39 inches, making it ideal for watching movies on the go. The pixel density and resolution of the Nokia crisp 5.4 are also impressive. Android 11, the most recent version of Android available, powers the gadget.
In version 5.4, Nokia was given the safety of Corning Gorilla Glass. For this mobile device, a whopping 4 GB of RAM will be included. With its chipset and RAM, the smartphone will be able to run the next 5.4 in a matter of seconds.
The smartphone has 128 GB of internal storage, which is more than enough to save a substantial amount of information for later use. The next 5.4 has four cameras installed in the back.
There is a primary camera with 48 megapixels, a secondary camera with 5 megapixels, a macro lens with 12 megapixels, and a depth sensor with 2 megapixels. The front-facing camera also has 8 megapixels.
Nokia’s 5.4 has a 4000 mAh battery and an optical fingerprint sensor installed on the back to prevent data loss. There’s also a 10W battery charger. The Nokia 5.4 has a 3.5mm headphone jack hidden inside inside.
The Nokia 5.4 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|Dimensions
|161 x 76 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|181 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Polar Night, Dusk
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.39 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Charging 10W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.