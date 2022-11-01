Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nokia 5.4 price in Pakistan & special features

Nokia 5.4 price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Nokia 5.4 price in Pakistan & special features

Nokia 5.4 price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Nokia 5.4 will have a capacitive touchscreen IPS LCD display with 16 million colours.
  • Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 chipset.
  • Android 11, the most recent version of Android available, powers the gadget.
Advertisement

Nokia launched 5.4 with reasonable price in Pakistan, a mid-range phone from an upper-class mid-range family. with higher-quality specs. HMD Global released the Nokia 5.3 in March of 2020.

This firm is also getting ready to unveil its replacement, called Nokia 5.4. As promised, the first details concerning this phone have emerged. The smartphone’s Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 chipset and 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processing will make it more capable than its predecessors.

The Nokia 5.4 is expected to ship with this chip combination. And the Adreno 610 graphics processing unit means it can hold its own against competing smartphones powered by similar hardware from Samsung, Realme, and Infinix. The Nokia 5.4 will feature a capacitive touchscreen IPS LCD display with 16 million colours.

The device’s screen is a sizable 6.39 inches, making it ideal for watching movies on the go. The pixel density and resolution of the Nokia crisp 5.4 are also impressive. Android 11, the most recent version of Android available, powers the gadget.

In version 5.4, Nokia was given the safety of Corning Gorilla Glass. For this mobile device, a whopping 4 GB of RAM will be included. With its chipset and RAM, the smartphone will be able to run the next 5.4 in a matter of seconds.

The smartphone has 128 GB of internal storage, which is more than enough to save a substantial amount of information for later use. The next 5.4 has four cameras installed in the back.

Advertisement

There is a primary camera with 48 megapixels, a secondary camera with 5 megapixels, a macro lens with 12 megapixels, and a depth sensor with 2 megapixels. The front-facing camera also has 8 megapixels.

Nokia’s 5.4 has a 4000 mAh battery and an optical fingerprint sensor installed on the back to prevent data loss. There’s also a 10W battery charger. The Nokia 5.4 has a 3.5mm headphone jack hidden inside inside.

Nokia 5.4 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 5.4 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Nokia 5.4 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
Dimensions161 x 76 x 8.7 mm
Weight181 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPolar Night, Dusk
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.39 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, aptX Adaptive
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Charging 10W

Also Read

Nokia C100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date
Nokia C100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

 Nokia C100 price in Pakistan The Nokia C100 is likely to cost...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story