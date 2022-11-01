Nokia 5.4 price in Pakistan & special features

Nokia 5.4 will have a capacitive touchscreen IPS LCD display with 16 million colours.

Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 chipset.

Android 11, the most recent version of Android available, powers the gadget.

Advertisement

Nokia launched 5.4 with reasonable price in Pakistan, a mid-range phone from an upper-class mid-range family. with higher-quality specs. HMD Global released the Nokia 5.3 in March of 2020.

This firm is also getting ready to unveil its replacement, called Nokia 5.4. As promised, the first details concerning this phone have emerged. The smartphone’s Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 chipset and 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processing will make it more capable than its predecessors.

The Nokia 5.4 is expected to ship with this chip combination. And the Adreno 610 graphics processing unit means it can hold its own against competing smartphones powered by similar hardware from Samsung, Realme, and Infinix. The Nokia 5.4 will feature a capacitive touchscreen IPS LCD display with 16 million colours.

The device’s screen is a sizable 6.39 inches, making it ideal for watching movies on the go. The pixel density and resolution of the Nokia crisp 5.4 are also impressive. Android 11, the most recent version of Android available, powers the gadget.

In version 5.4, Nokia was given the safety of Corning Gorilla Glass. For this mobile device, a whopping 4 GB of RAM will be included. With its chipset and RAM, the smartphone will be able to run the next 5.4 in a matter of seconds.

The smartphone has 128 GB of internal storage, which is more than enough to save a substantial amount of information for later use. The next 5.4 has four cameras installed in the back.

Advertisement

There is a primary camera with 48 megapixels, a secondary camera with 5 megapixels, a macro lens with 12 megapixels, and a depth sensor with 2 megapixels. The front-facing camera also has 8 megapixels.

Nokia’s 5.4 has a 4000 mAh battery and an optical fingerprint sensor installed on the back to prevent data loss. There’s also a 10W battery charger. The Nokia 5.4 has a 3.5mm headphone jack hidden inside inside.

Nokia 5.4 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 5.4 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Nokia 5.4 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS Dimensions 161 x 76 x 8.7 mm Weight 181 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Polar Night, Dusk Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.39 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Charging 10W

Also Read Nokia C100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date Nokia C100 price in Pakistan The Nokia C100 is likely to cost...