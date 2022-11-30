Advertisement
Nokia X20 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia X20 price in Pakistan & features

  • Nokia X20 is now available in market at fair price.
  • The X10 will have a Non-removable Li-Po 4470 mAh battery.
  • The phone has 6 gigabytes of RAM.
Nokia X20 is now available in market at fair price.This phone, the Nokia X10, has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.

This phone has a big-screen display with a screen size of 6.67 inches and an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The Nokia X10 will have a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone has 6 gigabytes of RAM, which is a powerful amount. The RAM in the Nokia Sharp X10 is also powerful, so you can say that your phone will run very quickly because of it.

The smartphone will have a main sensor that is 48 megapixels wide. 5 megapixels ultrawide, 2 megapixels macro, 2 megapixels depth. The selfie camera on this X10 will have 8 megapixels, which will make it easier and more fun to take selfies with this new phone. The sensor on the back of the X10 will make sure that only the right people can access its data.

The X10 will have a Non-removable Li-Po 4470 mAh battery.

Nokia X10 price in Pakistan

Nokia X10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Nokia X10 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions168.9 x 79.7 x 9.1 mm
Weight210 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSnow
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 460)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features450 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Zeiss optics, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSplash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4470 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

 

