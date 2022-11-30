Nokia X20 price in Pakistan & features

Realme 9i Price in Pakistan & Specifications
Nokia X20 is now available in market at fair price.This phone, the Nokia X10, has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.
This phone has a big-screen display with a screen size of 6.67 inches and an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The Nokia X10 will have a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The phone has 6 gigabytes of RAM, which is a powerful amount. The RAM in the Nokia Sharp X10 is also powerful, so you can say that your phone will run very quickly because of it.
The smartphone will have a main sensor that is 48 megapixels wide. 5 megapixels ultrawide, 2 megapixels macro, 2 megapixels depth. The selfie camera on this X10 will have 8 megapixels, which will make it easier and more fun to take selfies with this new phone. The sensor on the back of the X10 will make sure that only the right people can access its data.
The X10 will have a Non-removable Li-Po 4470 mAh battery.
Nokia X10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|168.9 x 79.7 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|210 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Snow
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 460)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|450 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Zeiss optics, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4470 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
