Nokia X20 price in Pakistan & features

This phone, the Nokia X10, has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.

This phone has a big-screen display with a screen size of 6.67 inches and an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The Nokia X10 will have a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone has 6 gigabytes of RAM, which is a powerful amount. The RAM in the Nokia Sharp X10 is also powerful, so you can say that your phone will run very quickly because of it.

The smartphone will have a main sensor that is 48 megapixels wide. 5 megapixels ultrawide, 2 megapixels macro, 2 megapixels depth. The selfie camera on this X10 will have 8 megapixels, which will make it easier and more fun to take selfies with this new phone. The sensor on the back of the X10 will make sure that only the right people can access its data.

Nokia X10 price in Pakistan

Nokia X10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Nokia X10 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 168.9 x 79.7 x 9.1 mm Weight 210 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Snow Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 460) Chipset Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm ) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 450 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Zeiss optics, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4470 mAh – Fast charging 18W