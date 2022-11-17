Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Advertisement
OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

OnePlus 11 Pro

Advertisement
  • OnePlus will debut its new phone, the 11 Pro.
  • OnePlus Pro’s 48-megapixel sensor Night photography is ideal when sensors capture the most light.
  • OnePlus has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.
Advertisement

OnePlus will show off its new phone, the 11 Pro, which is the first in a new line.

The OnePlus Pro camera’s main 48-megapixel sensor When the sensors can capture the most light, night photography is at its best.

The front-facing camera on the OnePlus will be 16 megapixels.

The RAM on the OnePlus 11 Pro will be 12GB.

Also Read

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y51 comes with a mid-range processor but with good performance....

The OnePlus Pro has plenty of storage space, with 128 or 256 gigabytes available.

Advertisement

The phone’s 5000 mAh battery can keep it running for a long time, and an 80W charger can charge it swiftly.

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 173,999.

OnePlus 11 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOxygenOS 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack; other colors
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno
DisplayTechnologyLTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 32 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 48 MP, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, (wide), Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
OnePlus 8T price in Pakistan and Specifications
OnePlus 8T price in Pakistan and Specifications
OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan & Specs
OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan & Specs
Wordle today February 23, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today February 23, 2023: Here’s answer
Samsung Galaxy A54 and A34 specifications leaked
Samsung Galaxy A54 and A34 specifications leaked
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story