  • OnePlus 6T price in Pakistan & special features
OnePlus 6T price in Pakistan & special features

  • OnePlus 6T will include a dual camera arrangement on the back and a 16 MP lens on the front.
  • Adreno 630 is the 6T GPU that will enhance CPU speed.
  • 6 GB of RAM makes multitasking easier, and 128 GB of built-in storage.
OnePlus 6T is being released with fair price in Pakistan. It will make a ground-breaking entry with the moniker OnePlus 6T, which means it has enhanced features and design.

Since its older sister launched, a lot has changed, thus OnePlus’ 6T will likely offer all these new features. Water drop Notch makes OnePlus 6T’s display unique from its elder sibling because large Notch was hot but now everyone wants smaller Notch, hence OnePlus developed 6T with smaller Notch.

This phone uses Samsung’s Optic AMOLED display matrix, which has already been used by OnePlus. Then, its in-screen fingerprint scanner set it apart from other smartphones.

6T will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, which was just announced in the market. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 also arrived with the same chipset, therefore 6T will outperform most handsets in its class.

Adreno 630 is the 6T GPU that will enhance CPU speed by distributing the load of graphical programmes or games.

6 GB of RAM makes multitasking easier, and OnePlus 6T has 128 GB of built-in storage. OnePlus 6T will include a dual camera arrangement on the back and a 16 MP lens on the front.

OnePlus 6T price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 6T price in Pakistan is Rs.67999/-

OnePlus 6T specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOxygen OS
Dimensions157.5 x 75.7 x 8.2 mm
Weight185 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMirror Black, Midnight Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold + 4 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm)
GPUAdreno 630
DisplayTechnologyOptic Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesDCI-P3
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 16 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2.6″, OIS, PDAF + 20 MP (16 MP effective), f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGyro-EIS, OIS Exposure compensation, ISO control, Shooting Modes, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (Under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront/back glass + aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3700 mAh
– Fast battery charging 5V 4A 20W (Dash Charge)

