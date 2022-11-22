OnePlus 6T price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus 6 price in Pakistan & special features
The 6.28-inch diagonal Optic AMOLED display, QHD resolution, 402 ppi. The OnePlus...
OnePlus 6T is being released with fair price in Pakistan. It will make a ground-breaking entry with the moniker OnePlus 6T, which means it has enhanced features and design.
Since its older sister launched, a lot has changed, thus OnePlus’ 6T will likely offer all these new features. Water drop Notch makes OnePlus 6T’s display unique from its elder sibling because large Notch was hot but now everyone wants smaller Notch, hence OnePlus developed 6T with smaller Notch.
This phone uses Samsung’s Optic AMOLED display matrix, which has already been used by OnePlus. Then, its in-screen fingerprint scanner set it apart from other smartphones.
6T will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, which was just announced in the market. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 also arrived with the same chipset, therefore 6T will outperform most handsets in its class.
Adreno 630 is the 6T GPU that will enhance CPU speed by distributing the load of graphical programmes or games.
6 GB of RAM makes multitasking easier, and OnePlus 6T has 128 GB of built-in storage. OnePlus 6T will include a dual camera arrangement on the back and a 16 MP lens on the front.
The OnePlus 6T price in Pakistan is Rs.67999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Oxygen OS
|Dimensions
|157.5 x 75.7 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mirror Black, Midnight Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold + 4 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|Display
|Technology
|Optic Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|DCI-P3
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 16 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2.6″, OIS, PDAF + 20 MP (16 MP effective), f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Gyro-EIS, OIS Exposure compensation, ISO control, Shooting Modes, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (Under display), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front/back glass + aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3700 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 5V 4A 20W (Dash Charge)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.