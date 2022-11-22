OnePlus 6T price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus 6T will include a dual camera arrangement on the back and a 16 MP lens on the front.

Adreno 630 is the 6T GPU that will enhance CPU speed.

6 GB of RAM makes multitasking easier, and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

OnePlus 6T is being released with fair price in Pakistan. It will make a ground-breaking entry with the moniker OnePlus 6T, which means it has enhanced features and design.

Since its older sister launched, a lot has changed, thus OnePlus’ 6T will likely offer all these new features. Water drop Notch makes OnePlus 6T’s display unique from its elder sibling because large Notch was hot but now everyone wants smaller Notch, hence OnePlus developed 6T with smaller Notch.

This phone uses Samsung’s Optic AMOLED display matrix, which has already been used by OnePlus. Then, its in-screen fingerprint scanner set it apart from other smartphones.

6T will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, which was just announced in the market. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 also arrived with the same chipset, therefore 6T will outperform most handsets in its class.

Adreno 630 is the 6T GPU that will enhance CPU speed by distributing the load of graphical programmes or games.

6 GB of RAM makes multitasking easier, and OnePlus 6T has 128 GB of built-in storage. OnePlus 6T will include a dual camera arrangement on the back and a 16 MP lens on the front.

Advertisement

OnePlus 6T price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 6T price in Pakistan is Rs.67999/-

OnePlus 6T specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Oxygen OS Dimensions 157.5 x 75.7 x 8.2 mm Weight 185 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Mirror Black, Midnight Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold + 4 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm) GPU Adreno 630 Display Technology Optic Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features DCI-P3 Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 16 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2.6″, OIS, PDAF + 20 MP (16 MP effective), f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF, Dual LED Flash Features Gyro-EIS, OIS Exposure compensation, ISO control, Shooting Modes, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (Under display), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front/back glass + aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3700 mAh – Fast battery charging 5V 4A 20W (Dash Charge)

Also Read OnePlus 6 price in Pakistan & special features The 6.28-inch diagonal Optic AMOLED display, QHD resolution, 402 ppi. The OnePlus...