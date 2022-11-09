Oneplus 8 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

OnePlus 6 price in Pakistan & special features
The 6.28-inch diagonal Optic AMOLED display, QHD resolution, 402 ppi. The OnePlus...
The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of their most popular smartphones. this device is a top-tier smartphone. Three lenses are on the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro. The main lens of the camera unit is positioned in a unique fashion.
In addition to a 5-megapixel camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro boasts three 48-megapixel sensors: a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 48-megapixel third sensor.
There is a 16 MP front-facing camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The device is powered by the most latest chipset, the Snapdragon 865 plus. This chipset is among the best because it can support all the high-end specifications.
Oneplus 8 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 132,799/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 10
|Dimensions
|165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3168 Pixels (~513 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G Capable 7.5 Gbps DL)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Front glass + Gorilla Glass 6), back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4510 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 23 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 3W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.