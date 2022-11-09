Oneplus 8 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Oneplus 8 Pro Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of their most popular smartphones. this device is a top-tier smartphone. Three lenses are on the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro. The main lens of the camera unit is positioned in a unique fashion.

In addition to a 5-megapixel camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro boasts three 48-megapixel sensors: a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 48-megapixel third sensor.

There is a 16 MP front-facing camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The device is powered by the most latest chipset, the Snapdragon 865 plus. This chipset is among the best because it can support all the high-end specifications.

Oneplus 8 Pro Price in Pakistan

Oneplus 8 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 132,799/-

Oneplus 8 Pro Specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI OxygenOS 10 Dimensions 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Mutitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3168 Pixels (~513 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G Capable 7.5 Gbps DL) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Front glass + Gorilla Glass 6), back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4510 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 23 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 3W

