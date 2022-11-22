Advertisement
  • OnePlus 9R price in Pakistan & special features
OnePlus 9R price in Pakistan & special features

  • OnePlus 9R has a 6.55-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.
  • Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset and 3.2 GHz Octa-Core processor power OnePlus 9R.
  • The phone will boast a best-in-market Adreno 650 GPU.
OnePlus released 9R with fair price in Pakistan. The business is making OnePlus 9. The CEO of OnePlus confirmed new devices.

This gadget was previously called the OnePlus 9E and OnePlus 9 Lite, but it’s now the OnePlus 9R. The phone will use one of the newest chipsets available.

Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset and 3.2 GHz Octa-Core processor power OnePlus 9R. This phone has a 6.55-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

The OnePlus 9R will boast a best-in-market Adreno 650 GPU. The screen is Corning Gorilla Glass. It will have 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus crisp 9R’s CPU and RAM make it superfast.

The phone has 128GB of storage space. This gives you adequate space to save a lot of info for the future. In OnePlus’ 9R, there has a Quad Camera arrangement with 48, 16, 5, and 2 megapixels.

This forthcoming smartphone’s 16-megapixel selfie camera will revolutionise your lifestyle. Android 11 is on the phone.

The 9R has an under-display, optical fingerprint scanner for security. 9R’s battery is very large. The OnePlus 9R has a 4500 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery with fast charging. Now Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy the OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 9R price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 9R price in Pakistan is Rs. 87,999/-

OnePlus 9R  specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOxygen OS
Dimensions161 x 74.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCarbon Black, Lake Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesAuto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 39 min (advertised)

