OnePlus 9R price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan and features
OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan and specifications. OnePlus 9 is currently available...
OnePlus released 9R with fair price in Pakistan. The business is making OnePlus 9. The CEO of OnePlus confirmed new devices.
This gadget was previously called the OnePlus 9E and OnePlus 9 Lite, but it’s now the OnePlus 9R. The phone will use one of the newest chipsets available.
Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset and 3.2 GHz Octa-Core processor power OnePlus 9R. This phone has a 6.55-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.
The OnePlus 9R will boast a best-in-market Adreno 650 GPU. The screen is Corning Gorilla Glass. It will have 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus crisp 9R’s CPU and RAM make it superfast.
The phone has 128GB of storage space. This gives you adequate space to save a lot of info for the future. In OnePlus’ 9R, there has a Quad Camera arrangement with 48, 16, 5, and 2 megapixels.
This forthcoming smartphone’s 16-megapixel selfie camera will revolutionise your lifestyle. Android 11 is on the phone.
The 9R has an under-display, optical fingerprint scanner for security. 9R’s battery is very large. The OnePlus 9R has a 4500 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery with fast charging. Now Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy the OnePlus 9R.
The OnePlus 9R price in Pakistan is Rs. 87,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Oxygen OS
|Dimensions
|161 x 74.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Carbon Black, Lake Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.55 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 39 min (advertised)
