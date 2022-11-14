OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by an Octa-Core processor clocking in at 2.0 GHz.

The phone also contains 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage.

A fingerprint reader located on the device’s back ensures that only authorised users can access it.

Advertisement

OnePlus released the OnePlus Nord CE 5G with fair price in Pakistan, the company is now hard at work on a new mid-range smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750, one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, will provide the juice for this one.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by an Octa-Core processor clocking in at 2.0 GHz. The screen on this soon-to-be-released smartphone is a massive 6.5 inches in size.

The new OnePlus Nord CE will feature an IPS LCD touchscreen with a full-HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. In addition, the display is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 4, and the graphics processing unit is an Adreno 619L.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G contains 8 GB of RAM, which is a substantial amount of RAM for a smartphone. This means that your phone will operate at a lightning-fast pace. With 128 GB of internal storage, your data is as big as the OnePlus CE 5G will let it be.

The smartphone has a quad camera system on the back. It will have a primary sensor with 64 megapixels, a secondary sensor with 8 megapixels, and a depth sensor with 2 megapixels.

For better quality and more vivid photos while shooting self-portraits, the front-facing camera on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have 16 megapixels. A fingerprint reader located on the device’s back ensures that only authorised users can access it. Like the rest of the Nord CE 5G, its battery is enormous.

Advertisement

The smartphone has a Fast charging capability of 33W and is powered by a (Li-Po Non-removable) 4500 mAh battery, providing ample backup time. With the release of CE 5G, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will have a new competition.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,199/-

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI OxygenOS 11 Dimensions 159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm Weight 170 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue Void, Charkoal Ink, Silver Ray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 570 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 570) Chipset Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1024/150 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read OnePlus Nord N100 price in Pakistan & features The Nord N100 is the company's new entry-level phone. By the end...