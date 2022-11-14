OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus Nord N100 price in Pakistan & features
The Nord N100 is the company's new entry-level phone. By the end...
OnePlus released the OnePlus Nord CE 5G with fair price in Pakistan, the company is now hard at work on a new mid-range smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750, one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, will provide the juice for this one.
The new OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by an Octa-Core processor clocking in at 2.0 GHz. The screen on this soon-to-be-released smartphone is a massive 6.5 inches in size.
The new OnePlus Nord CE will feature an IPS LCD touchscreen with a full-HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. In addition, the display is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 4, and the graphics processing unit is an Adreno 619L.
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G contains 8 GB of RAM, which is a substantial amount of RAM for a smartphone. This means that your phone will operate at a lightning-fast pace. With 128 GB of internal storage, your data is as big as the OnePlus CE 5G will let it be.
The smartphone has a quad camera system on the back. It will have a primary sensor with 64 megapixels, a secondary sensor with 8 megapixels, and a depth sensor with 2 megapixels.
For better quality and more vivid photos while shooting self-portraits, the front-facing camera on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have 16 megapixels. A fingerprint reader located on the device’s back ensures that only authorised users can access it. Like the rest of the Nord CE 5G, its battery is enormous.
The smartphone has a Fast charging capability of 33W and is powered by a (Li-Po Non-removable) 4500 mAh battery, providing ample backup time. With the release of CE 5G, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will have a new competition.
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,199/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 11
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|170 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue Void, Charkoal Ink, Silver Ray
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 570 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 570)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1024/150 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
