Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & special features
OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by an Octa-Core processor clocking in at 2.0 GHz.
  • The phone also contains 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage.
  • A fingerprint reader located on the device’s back ensures that only authorised users can access it.
Advertisement

OnePlus  released the OnePlus Nord CE 5G with fair price in Pakistan, the company is now hard at work on a new mid-range smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750, one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, will provide the juice for this one.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by an Octa-Core processor clocking in at 2.0 GHz. The screen on this soon-to-be-released smartphone is a massive 6.5 inches in size.

The new OnePlus Nord CE will feature an IPS LCD touchscreen with a full-HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. In addition, the display is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 4, and the graphics processing unit is an Adreno 619L.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G contains 8 GB of RAM, which is a substantial amount of RAM for a smartphone. This means that your phone will operate at a lightning-fast pace. With 128 GB of internal storage, your data is as big as the OnePlus CE 5G will let it be.

The smartphone has a quad camera system on the back. It will have a primary sensor with 64 megapixels, a secondary sensor with 8 megapixels, and a depth sensor with 2 megapixels.

For better quality and more vivid photos while shooting self-portraits, the front-facing camera on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have 16 megapixels. A fingerprint reader located on the device’s back ensures that only authorised users can access it. Like the rest of the Nord CE 5G, its battery is enormous.

Advertisement

The smartphone has a Fast charging capability of 33W and is powered by a (Li-Po Non-removable) 4500 mAh battery, providing ample backup time. With the release of CE 5G, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will have a new competition.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,199/-

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOxygenOS 11
Dimensions159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm
Weight170 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue Void, Charkoal Ink, Silver Ray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 570 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 570)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1024/150 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read

OnePlus Nord N100 price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus Nord N100 price in Pakistan & features

The Nord N100 is the company's new entry-level phone. By the end...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications
Huawei Nova 8 price in Pakistan & Specs
Huawei Nova 8 price in Pakistan & Specs
Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan & Features
Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan & Features
Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story