Oppo A1 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo f21 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features
Oppo brings the newly announced A1 Pro, which will soon be available both domestically and internationally.
A 108-megapixel camera sensor, a potent Snapdragon 778G CPU, a 6.6-inch screen, and support for lightning-fast 67W charging are all features of the new Oppo A1 Pro. Let’s discuss each of them separately.
Under the screen of the smartphone is a quick fingerprint sensor. The Oppo A1 Pro boasts 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. A 1 TB memory card slot is next.
The phone has a 5000 mAh battery to power it.
Oppo A1 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Deep sea blue, Cherry blossom
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 778G
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 67W
