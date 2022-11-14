Advertisement
  Oppo A1 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Articles
  • Oppo A1 Pro Price in Pakistan and features.

Oppo brings the newly announced A1 Pro, which will soon be available both domestically and internationally.

A 108-megapixel camera sensor, a potent Snapdragon 778G CPU, a 6.6-inch screen, and support for lightning-fast 67W charging are all features of the new Oppo A1 Pro. Let’s discuss each of them separately.

Under the screen of the smartphone is a quick fingerprint sensor. The Oppo A1 Pro boasts 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. A 1 TB memory card slot is next.

The phone has a 5000 mAh battery to power it.

Oppo A1 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo A1 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999/-

Oppo A1 Pro Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Deep sea blue, Cherry blossom
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 778G
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 67W
Also Read

Oppo f21 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features
Oppo f21 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Oppo f21 Pro Price in Pakistan and specifications. Oppo F21 Pro is...

