Oppo A1 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A1 Pro Price in Pakistan and features.

Oppo brings the newly announced A1 Pro, which will soon be available both domestically and internationally.

A 108-megapixel camera sensor, a potent Snapdragon 778G CPU, a 6.6-inch screen, and support for lightning-fast 67W charging are all features of the new Oppo A1 Pro. Let’s discuss each of them separately.

Advertisement

Under the screen of the smartphone is a quick fingerprint sensor. The Oppo A1 Pro boasts 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. A 1 TB memory card slot is next.

The phone has a 5000 mAh battery to power it.

Oppo A1 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo A1 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999/- Oppo A1 Pro Specifications Build OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Deep sea blue, Cherry blossom Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 778G GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 67W Advertisement Also Read Oppo f21 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features Oppo f21 Pro Price in Pakistan and specifications. Oppo F21 Pro is...