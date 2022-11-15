Oppo A1 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo A1 Pro will have a 6.6-inch screen, Snapdragon 778G processor, and a 67W fast charger.

Also features a fingerprint sensor embedded beneath the screen and a single 16 megapixel camera for taking selfies.

The release date of this smartphone is still unknown, however it will be out shortly.

The brand new A1 Pro from Oppo is here and it’s about to be released in stores with fair price in Pakistan. The next corporate flagship has had some of its characteristics and features confirmed by well-known leakers.

The new Oppo A1 Pro has a 108-megapixel camera, a Snapdragon 778G processor, a 6.6-inch screen, and a 67W fast charger. Now, let’s take each of these points and examine it separately.

The 6.6-inch screen of the Oppo A1 Pro can display images at a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels at a refresh rate of 120 hertz. The smartphone also features a speedy fingerprint sensor embedded beneath the screen.

The Oppo A1 Pro may include a triple camera arrangement, with the main sensor having a resolution of 108 megapixels and the other two having not yet been announced.

It has a single 16 megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies. It has just been announced that the Oppo A1 Pro will have a strong Snapdragon 778G chipset and an Octa-Core CPU clocked at 2.2 GHz, allowing it to handle intensive apps and large amounts of data with ease.

A single charge of the new A1 Pro’s larger 5000 mAh battery will keep it going all day long. It can be fully charged in a matter of minutes with the help of super-fast charging at 67 W.

With its 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM, the Oppo A1 Pro is a powerful smartphone. Then, there’s a memory card slot for adding up to 1 terabyte more space. The release date of this smartphone is still unknown, however it will be out shortly. Oppo’s new A1 Pro will give Samsung and other manufacturers a run for their money.

Oppo A1 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo A1 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999/-

Oppo A1 Pro specs

Build OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Deep sea blue, Cherry blossom Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 778G GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 67W

