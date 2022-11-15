Oppo A1 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & full specs
The Oppo A16 will have a 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of...
The brand new A1 Pro from Oppo is here and it’s about to be released in stores with fair price in Pakistan. The next corporate flagship has had some of its characteristics and features confirmed by well-known leakers.
The new Oppo A1 Pro has a 108-megapixel camera, a Snapdragon 778G processor, a 6.6-inch screen, and a 67W fast charger. Now, let’s take each of these points and examine it separately.
The 6.6-inch screen of the Oppo A1 Pro can display images at a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels at a refresh rate of 120 hertz. The smartphone also features a speedy fingerprint sensor embedded beneath the screen.
The Oppo A1 Pro may include a triple camera arrangement, with the main sensor having a resolution of 108 megapixels and the other two having not yet been announced.
It has a single 16 megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies. It has just been announced that the Oppo A1 Pro will have a strong Snapdragon 778G chipset and an Octa-Core CPU clocked at 2.2 GHz, allowing it to handle intensive apps and large amounts of data with ease.
A single charge of the new A1 Pro’s larger 5000 mAh battery will keep it going all day long. It can be fully charged in a matter of minutes with the help of super-fast charging at 67 W.
With its 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM, the Oppo A1 Pro is a powerful smartphone. Then, there’s a memory card slot for adding up to 1 terabyte more space. The release date of this smartphone is still unknown, however it will be out shortly. Oppo’s new A1 Pro will give Samsung and other manufacturers a run for their money.
The Oppo A1 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Deep sea blue, Cherry blossom
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 778G
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 67W
