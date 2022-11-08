Advertisement
Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
  • Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan and features.

Oppo A15 is currently available in the market, the smartphone three back cameras and LED flash are placed in a square casing.

The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back that is used to secure it.

The Oppo A15 smartphone has a powerful chipset that makes it possible for all of its functions to function very smoothly.

The Octa-Core processor in the Oppo A15 gives this chipset more power. The phone is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.

The Oppo Sharp A15’s 2 GB of RAM allows it to do things very quickly.

Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 19,999 – 23,999.

Oppo A15 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDynamic Black, Mystery Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
