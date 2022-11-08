Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan and features.

Oppo A15 is currently available in the market, the smartphone three back cameras and LED flash are placed in a square casing.

The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back that is used to secure it.

The Oppo A15 smartphone has a powerful chipset that makes it possible for all of its functions to function very smoothly.

The Octa-Core processor in the Oppo A15 gives this chipset more power. The phone is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.

The Oppo Sharp A15’s 2 GB of RAM allows it to do things very quickly.

Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 19,999 – 23,999.

Oppo A15 Specifications:

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dynamic Black, Mystery Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh – Battery charging 10W

