Oppo A15s price in Pakistan and Features

Oppo A15s price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Oppo A15s is available in the market. This smartphone is powered by a device that runs on Android 10.0.

The Oppo A15s will be easy to operate because to its 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Its 6.52-inch screen has 720 x 1600 pixels and full HD resolution. 4GB of RAM will be available in the Oppo A15s for top-tier performance.

The SoC and RAM of the device ensure rapid execution. The Oppo Sharp A15s has a large amount of storage space.

Oppo A15s Price in Pakistan

Oppo A15s price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

Oppo A15s Specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm Weight 177 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dynamic Black, Fancy White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth ), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh – Battery charging 10W

