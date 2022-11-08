Oppo A15s price in Pakistan and Features

Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan and features. Oppo A15 is currently available...
The Oppo A15s is available in the market. This smartphone is powered by a device that runs on Android 10.0.
The Oppo A15s will be easy to operate because to its 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor.
Its 6.52-inch screen has 720 x 1600 pixels and full HD resolution. 4GB of RAM will be available in the Oppo A15s for top-tier performance.
The SoC and RAM of the device ensure rapid execution. The Oppo Sharp A15s has a large amount of storage space.
Oppo A15s price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|177 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dynamic Black, Fancy White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
