Oppo A16 price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo A16 is currently available in the market, it has a 6.5-inch screen with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.
The phone has a battery with a 5,000 mAh capacity. The phone’s internal chip is known as the Helio G35.
The depth and macro sensors both have a resolution of 2 MP, while the primary sensor has a resolution of 13 MP.
There is an LED that blinks inside the square hole. On the phone’s back is the fingerprint reader. The front camera of Oppo A16 is 5MP.
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Pearl Blue, Space Silver, Crystal Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|480 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
