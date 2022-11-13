Oppo A16 price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan and features.

Oppo A16 is currently available in the market, it has a 6.5-inch screen with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

The phone has a battery with a 5,000 mAh capacity. The phone’s internal chip is known as the Helio G35.

The depth and macro sensors both have a resolution of 2 MP, while the primary sensor has a resolution of 13 MP.

There is an LED that blinks inside the square hole. On the phone’s back is the fingerprint reader. The front camera of Oppo A16 is 5MP.

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Oppo A16 Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Pearl Blue, Space Silver, Crystal Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

