Oppo A16 price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan and Specs

Articles
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan and Specs

  • Oppo A16 price in Pakistan and features.

Oppo A16 is currently available in the market, it has a 6.5-inch screen with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

The phone has a battery with a 5,000 mAh capacity. The phone’s internal chip is known as the Helio G35.

The depth and macro sensors both have a resolution of 2 MP, while the primary sensor has a resolution of 13 MP.

There is an LED that blinks inside the square hole. On the phone’s back is the fingerprint reader. The front camera of Oppo A16 is 5MP.

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Oppo A16 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPearl Blue, Space Silver, Crystal Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

