Oppo A17 price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo A17

  • The Oppo A17 will soon be made available for purchase in the marketplace.
  • The processor in the Oppo A17 has an architecture with eight separate cores.
  • The capacity of the battery in the phone is 5,000 milliampere hours.
The Oppo A17 will soon be made available for purchase in the marketplace. One of the most up-to-date smartphone chipsets, the Mediatek Helio G35, will serve as the device’s primary processor.

The processor in the Oppo A17 has an architecture with eight separate cores. This brand-new smartphone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 by 1612 pixels.

The capacity of the battery in the phone is 5,000 milliampere hours.

On the rear of the A17 are two cameras with resolutions of 50 megapixels and 2 megapixels, and on the front of the device is a camera with a resolution of 5 megapixels.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

Oppo A17 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Oppo A17 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Lake Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features60Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainDual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
