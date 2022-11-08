Oppo A17 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Oppo A17 will soon be made available for purchase in the marketplace.

The Oppo A17 will soon be made available for purchase in the marketplace. One of the most up-to-date smartphone chipsets, the Mediatek Helio G35, will serve as the device’s primary processor.

The processor in the Oppo A17 has an architecture with eight separate cores. This brand-new smartphone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 by 1612 pixels.

On the rear of the A17 are two cameras with resolutions of 50 megapixels and 2 megapixels, and on the front of the device is a camera with a resolution of 5 megapixels.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

Oppo A17 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Oppo A17 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Lake Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W