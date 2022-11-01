Oppo a33 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
OPPO will introduce the A33 2020 in Pakistan at a competitive price. It has a metal frame with glass on the front and back, and it runs Android 10.0. The Oppo A33 2020 is powered by Snapdragon 460. Due to its mid-range chipset, Oppo’s A33 2020 will be a cost-effective phone.
Three megabytes of RAM are enough for all smartphone features to operate without stuttering.
Storage space for the Oppo A33 2020 will be 32GB. This kind of smartphone has enough of storage. A particular slot on the Oppo A33 2020 will be reserved for storage expansion.
The back of the smartphone houses the triple 13+2+2 megapixel lens. An 8-megapixel front-facing camera is available on the Oppo 2020.
The front and back cameras of the Oppo A33 have a number of new features for 2020. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery to power it. The 6.5-inch screen has a resolution of 720 by 1520 pixels.
Oppo a33 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 25,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Moonlight Black, Mint Cream
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~259 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.4, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
