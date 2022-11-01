Oppo a33 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo a33 Price in Pakistan and features.

OPPO will introduce the A33 2020 in Pakistan at a competitive price. It has a metal frame with glass on the front and back, and it runs Android 10.0. The Oppo A33 2020 is powered by Snapdragon 460. Due to its mid-range chipset, Oppo’s A33 2020 will be a cost-effective phone.

Three megabytes of RAM are enough for all smartphone features to operate without stuttering.

Storage space for the Oppo A33 2020 will be 32GB. This kind of smartphone has enough of storage. A particular slot on the Oppo A33 2020 will be reserved for storage expansion.

The back of the smartphone houses the triple 13+2+2 megapixel lens. An 8-megapixel front-facing camera is available on the Oppo 2020.

The front and back cameras of the Oppo A33 have a number of new features for 2020. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery to power it. The 6.5-inch screen has a resolution of 720 by 1520 pixels.

Oppo a33 Price in Pakistan

Oppo a33 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 25,999/-

Oppo a33 Specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Moonlight Black, Mint Cream Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~259 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.4, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

