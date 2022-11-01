Advertisement
Oppo a33 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo a33 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo a33 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo a33 Price in Pakistan and Specs

  • Oppo a33 Price in Pakistan and features.

OPPO will introduce the A33 2020 in Pakistan at a competitive price. It has a metal frame with glass on the front and back, and it runs Android 10.0. The Oppo A33 2020 is powered by Snapdragon 460. Due to its mid-range chipset, Oppo’s A33 2020 will be a cost-effective phone.

Three megabytes of RAM are enough for all smartphone features to operate without stuttering.

Storage space for the Oppo A33 2020 will be 32GB. This kind of smartphone has enough of storage. A particular slot on the Oppo A33 2020 will be reserved for storage expansion.

The back of the smartphone houses the triple 13+2+2 megapixel lens. An 8-megapixel front-facing camera is available on the Oppo 2020.

The front and back cameras of the Oppo A33 have a number of new features for 2020. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery to power it. The 6.5-inch screen has a resolution of 720 by 1520 pixels.

Oppo a33 Price in Pakistan

Oppo a33 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 25,999/-

Oppo a33 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMoonlight Black, Mint Cream
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~259 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.4, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
