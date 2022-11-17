Oppo A52 price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan and specs
Oppo A52 is currently available in the market, the phone has a Snapdragon 665 CPU inside, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of extensible internal storage. It has four cameras. The phone’s large 5,000 mAh battery can be charged at 18W.
The front-facing features consist of a 6.5-inch LCD screen with FHD+ quality and an 8MP selfie camera with a punch-hole cutout.
The Oppo A52’s panel is wide and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dual speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are included with the A52.
The L-shaped four-camera system is positioned on the rear and consists of a 12MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP modules, one for depth information and the other for macro photography.
Oppo A52 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.1
|Dimensions
|162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Twilight Black, Stream White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Extra Features
|480 nits typ. brightness
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
