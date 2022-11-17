Advertisement
Oppo A52 price in Pakistan and specifications

  • Oppo A52 price in Pakistan and features.

Oppo A52 is currently available in the market, the phone has a Snapdragon 665 CPU inside, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of extensible internal storage. It has four cameras. The phone’s large 5,000 mAh battery can be charged at 18W.

The front-facing features consist of a 6.5-inch LCD screen with FHD+ quality and an 8MP selfie camera with a punch-hole cutout.

The Oppo A52’s panel is wide and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dual speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are included with the A52.

The L-shaped four-camera system is positioned on the rear and consists of a 12MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP modules, one for depth information and the other for macro photography.

Oppo A52 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A52 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Oppo A52 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.1
Dimensions162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
Weight192 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTwilight Black, Stream White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits typ. brightness
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

