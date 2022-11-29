Oppo A53 5G price in Pakistan & full specifications

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Oppo A54 phone will have an Octa-Core, 2.0 GHz processor on...
Oppo unveiled A53 5G with fair price in Pakistan. Oppo debuted a mid-range smartphone, Oppo A53, in August and it was a success in Indonesia, India, and China. New reports say OPPO will introduce the A53 5G in China soon.
Oppo’s A53 5G includes a MediaTek Dimensity 720 Chipset to offer it additional power and an Octa-Core processor to make it quick. The next smartphone sports a 6.52-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
The new Oppo A53 5G will boast an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display known for its excellent results. Corning Gorilla Glass will cover the screen. Oppo’s A53 5G has 6GB of RAM.
The chipset and RAM capacity demonstrate that the next Oppo 5G can accomplish tasks in seconds. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info. There’s also a 256GB microSD card.
Oppo A53’s 5G has a triple camera system. 16-megapixel primary sensor. The phone’s telephoto and ultrawide cameras each have 2 megapixels. Oppo A53 5G’s 8-megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easy and attractive.
The fingerprint sensor on the side protects your data, and the 4040 mAh battery lets you use the phone for a full day. Also, charging of an 18W battery. This phone will last longer than Samsung and other brands.
The Oppo A53 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|162.2 x 75 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6853V Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4040 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
