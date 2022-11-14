Advertisement
Oppo A53 5G price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo A53 5G price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo A53 5G price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo A53 5G price in Pakistan & special features

  • Oppo unveiled A53 5G with fair price in Pakistan.
  • Oppo A53 has a 6.52-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
  • It features a MediaTek Dimensity 720 Chipset and Octa-Core processor.
Oppo unveiled  A53 5G with fair price in Pakistan. Oppo debuted a mid-range smartphone, Oppo A53, in August and it was a success in Indonesia, India, and China. New reports say OPPO will introduce the A53 5G in China soon.

Oppo’s A53 5G includes a MediaTek Dimensity 720 Chipset to offer it additional power and an Octa-Core processor to make it quick. The next smartphone sports a 6.52-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

The new Oppo A53 5G will boast an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display known for its excellent results. Corning Gorilla Glass will cover the screen. Oppo’s A53 5G has 6GB of RAM.

The chipset and RAM capacity demonstrate that the next Oppo 5G can accomplish tasks in seconds. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info. There’s also a 256GB microSD card.

Oppo A53’s 5G has a triple camera system. 16-megapixel primary sensor. The phone’s telephoto and ultrawide cameras each have 2 megapixels. Oppo A53 5G’s 8-megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easy and attractive.

The side-mounted fingerprint sensor protects your data, while the 4040 mAh battery gives customers a full day’s use. Also, 18W battery charging. This smartphone will outlast Samsung and others.

Oppo A53 5G price in Pakistan

The Oppo A53 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Oppo A53 5G specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions162.2 x 75 x 7.9 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6853V Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4040 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

