Oppo A53 5G price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo unveiled A53 5G with fair price in Pakistan. Oppo debuted a mid-range smartphone, Oppo A53, in August and it was a success in Indonesia, India, and China. New reports say OPPO will introduce the A53 5G in China soon.

Oppo’s A53 5G includes a MediaTek Dimensity 720 Chipset to offer it additional power and an Octa-Core processor to make it quick. The next smartphone sports a 6.52-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

The new Oppo A53 5G will boast an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display known for its excellent results. Corning Gorilla Glass will cover the screen. Oppo’s A53 5G has 6GB of RAM.

The chipset and RAM capacity demonstrate that the next Oppo 5G can accomplish tasks in seconds. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info. There’s also a 256GB microSD card.

Oppo A53’s 5G has a triple camera system. 16-megapixel primary sensor. The phone’s telephoto and ultrawide cameras each have 2 megapixels. Oppo A53 5G’s 8-megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easy and attractive.

The side-mounted fingerprint sensor protects your data, while the 4040 mAh battery gives customers a full day’s use. Also, 18W battery charging. This smartphone will outlast Samsung and others.

Oppo A53 5G price in Pakistan

The Oppo A53 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Oppo A53 5G specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 162.2 x 75 x 7.9 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6853V Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4040 mAh – Battery charging 10W

