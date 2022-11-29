Oppo A53 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Galaxy A71 is the newest phone from Samsung. It has a...
In Pakistan, Oppo brought out the A53 at a fair price. The launch is about to happen. The next smartphone is full of cutting-edge features and powerful specs that make it perform better than other phones.
The Oppo A53 is another smartphone in the series with enough features, and the A52 just came out. Let’s look at some of the most important parts of the phone.
The Snapdragon 460 chip is used in the new Oppo A53. This is a powerful chipset that give the Oppo A53 smartphone top-notch performance.
The chipset is powered by 4 or 6 gigabytes of RAM, and the Oppo Sharp A53 have 64 or 128 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is a good amount.
So, you won’t have to worry about how much space you need to store data securely. Oppo add a dedicated storage slot to the next version of the A53 series, making it a better choice for how much internal storage it has.
With this option, you can add more space to the device’s internal storage. The A53 smartphone comes with Android 10. This allow it to work with all of the most cutting-edge smart technologies.
In addition, the back of the phone have three cameras. The main sensor in the A53 has 13 megapixels. The depth lens also have 2 megapixels, the same as the secondary sensor.
The Oppo A53 have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Samsung have a new competitor on the market in the form of the Oppo A53, giving people a new choice.
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Electric Black, Fancy Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 460 SoC
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
