Oppo A53 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Oppo A53 is another smartphone in the series with many features.

The Snapdragon 460 chip is used in the new Oppo A53.

The A53 smartphone comes with Android 10.

In Pakistan, Oppo brought out the A53 at a fair price. The launch is about to happen. The next smartphone is full of cutting-edge features and powerful specs that make it perform better than other phones.

Let's look at some of the most important parts of the phone.

The Snapdragon 460 chip is used in the new Oppo A53. This is a powerful chipset that give the Oppo A53 smartphone top-notch performance.

The chipset is powered by 4 or 6 gigabytes of RAM, and the Oppo Sharp A53 have 64 or 128 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is a good amount.

So, you won’t have to worry about how much space you need to store data securely. Oppo add a dedicated storage slot to the next version of the A53 series, making it a better choice for how much internal storage it has.

With this option, you can add more space to the device’s internal storage. The A53 smartphone comes with Android 10. This allow it to work with all of the most cutting-edge smart technologies.

In addition, the back of the phone have three cameras. The main sensor in the A53 has 13 megapixels. The depth lens also have 2 megapixels, the same as the secondary sensor.

The Oppo A53 have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Samsung have a new competitor on the market in the form of the Oppo A53, giving people a new choice.

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Oppo A53 specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM , Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Electric Black, Fancy Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Snapdragon 460 SoC GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/ editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W