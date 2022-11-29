Advertisement
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan and specifications

  • The Oppo A53 is another smartphone in the series with many features.
  • The Snapdragon 460 chip is used in the new Oppo A53.
  • The A53 smartphone comes with Android 10.
In Pakistan, Oppo brought out the A53 at a fair price. The launch is about to happen. The next smartphone is full of cutting-edge features and powerful specs that make it perform better than other phones.

The Oppo A53 is another smartphone in the series with enough features, and the A52 just came out. Let’s look at some of the most important parts of the phone.

The Snapdragon 460 chip is used in the new Oppo A53. This is a powerful chipset that give the Oppo A53 smartphone top-notch performance.

The chipset is powered by 4 or 6 gigabytes of RAM, and the Oppo Sharp A53 have 64 or 128 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is a good amount.

So, you won’t have to worry about how much space you need to store data securely. Oppo  add a dedicated storage slot to the next version of the A53 series, making it a better choice for how much internal storage it has.

With this option, you can add more space to the device’s internal storage. The A53 smartphone comes with Android 10. This allow it to work with all of the most cutting-edge smart technologies.

In addition, the back of the phone have three cameras. The main sensor in the A53 has 13 megapixels. The depth lens also have 2 megapixels, the same as the secondary sensor.

The Oppo A53  have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Samsung have a new competitor on the market in the form of the Oppo A53, giving people a new choice.

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Oppo A53  specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight186 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsElectric Black, Fancy Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetSnapdragon 460 SoC
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
