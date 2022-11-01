Advertisement
  Oppo A53 price in Pakistan with high-end performance
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan with high-end performance

  • Oppo A53 is another smartphone in the series with sufficient features, and the business has just released the A52 gadget.
  • Oppo A53 will utilise the Snapdragon 460 processor that will enable it to deliver top-tier performance.
  • Android 10 will be preinstalled on the upcoming A53 smartphone.
Oppo intorduced A53 with fair price in Pakistan. The launch is imminent. The next smartphone is loaded with cutting-edge features and robust specifications that will provide the user with superior performance.

Oppo A53 is another smartphone in the series with sufficient features, and the business has just released the A52 gadget. Let’s take a look at some of the handset’s most important features.

The new Oppo A53 will utilise the Snapdragon 460 processor. This is a powerful chipset that will enable the upcoming Oppo A53 smartphone to deliver top-tier performance.

The device’s chipset is powered by 4 or 6 gigabytes of RAM, and the Oppo sharp A53’s internal storage capacity will be 64 or 128 gigabytes, which is a good amount of storage space.

Therefore, there will be no concerns about the amount of space required to securely store data. Oppo will equip the forthcoming iteration of the A53 series with a dedicated storage slot, making it a superior option in terms of internal storage capacity.

This option is used to expand the device’s internal storage capacity. Android 10 will be preinstalled on the upcoming A53 smartphone, allowing it to support all of the most cutting-edge technologies in the world of smart technology.

In addition, it will feature a triple-camera configuration on the rear. The A53 includes a primary sensor with 13 megapixels. The secondary sensor will have 2 megapixels, and the depth lens will also have 2 megapixels.

The front-facing camera on the Oppo A53 will be 16 megapixels. In the form of the forthcoming Oppo A53, Samsung has a new challenger on the market, and consumers will soon have a new option.

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Oppo A53 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight186 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsElectric Black, Fancy Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetSnapdragon 460 SoC
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Oppo A16 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Oppo A16 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo A16 Price in Pakistan and features. The Oppo A16 smartphone is...

