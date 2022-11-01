Oppo A53 price in Pakistan with high-end performance

Oppo A53 is another smartphone in the series with sufficient features, and the business has just released the A52 gadget.

Oppo intorduced A53 with fair price in Pakistan. The launch is imminent. The next smartphone is loaded with cutting-edge features and robust specifications that will provide the user with superior performance.

The new Oppo A53 will utilise the Snapdragon 460 processor. This is a powerful chipset that will enable the upcoming Oppo A53 smartphone to deliver top-tier performance.

The device’s chipset is powered by 4 or 6 gigabytes of RAM, and the Oppo sharp A53’s internal storage capacity will be 64 or 128 gigabytes, which is a good amount of storage space.

Therefore, there will be no concerns about the amount of space required to securely store data. Oppo will equip the forthcoming iteration of the A53 series with a dedicated storage slot, making it a superior option in terms of internal storage capacity.

This option is used to expand the device’s internal storage capacity. Android 10 will be preinstalled on the upcoming A53 smartphone, allowing it to support all of the most cutting-edge technologies in the world of smart technology.

In addition, it will feature a triple-camera configuration on the rear. The A53 includes a primary sensor with 13 megapixels. The secondary sensor will have 2 megapixels, and the depth lens will also have 2 megapixels.

The front-facing camera on the Oppo A53 will be 16 megapixels. In the form of the forthcoming Oppo A53, Samsung has a new challenger on the market, and consumers will soon have a new option.

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Oppo A53 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM , Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Electric Black, Fancy Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Snapdragon 460 SoC GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/ editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

