Oppo A53 price in Pakistan with high-end performance

Oppo A16 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Oppo A16 Price in Pakistan and features.
Oppo intorduced A53 with fair price in Pakistan. The launch is imminent. The next smartphone is loaded with cutting-edge features and robust specifications that will provide the user with superior performance.
Oppo A53 is another smartphone in the series with sufficient features, and the business has just released the A52 gadget. Let’s take a look at some of the handset’s most important features.
The new Oppo A53 will utilise the Snapdragon 460 processor. This is a powerful chipset that will enable the upcoming Oppo A53 smartphone to deliver top-tier performance.
The device’s chipset is powered by 4 or 6 gigabytes of RAM, and the Oppo sharp A53’s internal storage capacity will be 64 or 128 gigabytes, which is a good amount of storage space.
Therefore, there will be no concerns about the amount of space required to securely store data. Oppo will equip the forthcoming iteration of the A53 series with a dedicated storage slot, making it a superior option in terms of internal storage capacity.
This option is used to expand the device’s internal storage capacity. Android 10 will be preinstalled on the upcoming A53 smartphone, allowing it to support all of the most cutting-edge technologies in the world of smart technology.
In addition, it will feature a triple-camera configuration on the rear. The A53 includes a primary sensor with 13 megapixels. The secondary sensor will have 2 megapixels, and the depth lens will also have 2 megapixels.
The front-facing camera on the Oppo A53 will be 16 megapixels. In the form of the forthcoming Oppo A53, Samsung has a new challenger on the market, and consumers will soon have a new option.
The Oppo A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Electric Black, Fancy Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 460 SoC
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
