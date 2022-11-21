Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and features.

The Oppo A54 smartphone is available in the market, the smartphone is powered by an A54 chipset with an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor.

Because of the phone’s smooth operation thanks to this chipset, people favour it.

The phone is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 chipset. A capacitive touch screen with an IPS LCD is available on the Oppo A54 smartphone.

There is a 5,000 mAh battery within the phone.

The LCD display is 6.51 inches long and features a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

Oppo A54 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Oppo A54 Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163. 6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Black, Starry Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

