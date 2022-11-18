Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Oppo A76 has a 6.56 inches screen. The phone's processor has...
The Oppo A54 smartphone will be available soon. The phone from Oppo will have an Octa-Core, 2.0 GHz processor on an A54 chipset.
Because of this chipset, the phone will run well, which will make it a popular choice among customers.
The Mediatek Helio P35 chipset is what makes the phone work. The Oppo A54 phone will have an IPS LCD capacitive touch screen.
The phone will be powered by a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh.
The LCD screen is 6.51 inches wide and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It can play full HD videos.
The Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Crystal Black, Starry Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
