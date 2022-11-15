Advertisement
Oppo a57 price in Pakistan and features

Oppo a57 price in Pakistan and features

  • Oppo a57 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Oppo A57 is currently available in the market, the Octa-Core processor of the Oppo A57 improves the chipset.

The phone will be powered by one of the newest chipsets, the MediaTek Helio G35. The phone contains a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Oppo A57 is an Android smartphone with a 6.56-inch, 720 x 1612-pixel display.

Even though it only has an 8-megapixel camera on the front, the Oppo A57 phone’s dual rear cameras will change your life.

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Oppo A57 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Green, Glowing Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

