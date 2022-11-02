Oppo a58 5g Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo a76 Price in Pakistan and Features
The tech company Oppo is preparing to release the A58 series as soon as feasible. The company is reportedly working on a new line of cellphones, which may be a direct sequel to its prior line, according to the most recent leaks.
We’ll talk about the Oppo A58 leaks from reputable leakers. The first feature of this smartphone is a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612.
The MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 processor in the A58 features eight cores. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery to power it.
Both swiftly process large amounts of data and applications. There should be 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage on the A58.
Oppo a58 5g Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 43,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
