Oppo a5s price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo a5s price in Pakistan and features.

Oppo a5s is currently available in the market, the MediaTek chipset of the Oppo A5s is what makes it functional.

It is one of the top mid-range chipsets since it can simultaneously handle two full-HD monitors and two cameras.

The Oppo a5s have 32 and 64 gigabytes of internal storage and up to 2 gigabytes of RAM

The phone is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.

Oppo A5s price in Pakistan

Oppo A5s price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Oppo A5s Specifications

Build OS Android V8.1 Oreo UI Color OS 5.2 Dimensions 155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm Weight 170 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Red, Black, Gold, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.2 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4230 mAh

